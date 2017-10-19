Joe Hill Coffee House back with full slate

Joe Hill Coffee House, Rossland’s legendary community venue for performers from near and far, is ready to keep you happy while the fall weather changes.
Make a note: It’s this coming Sunday, Oct. 22.
We’re in the Rossland Legion, 2081 Washington St., carrying on our classic Joe Hill Coffee House way of doing things – coffee, tea and goodies (no bar); friendly, comfortable venue; good sound; great variety of performers. Fun, and a mere $3.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the show starts at 7.
Our lineup for this coming Sunday is:
HY2 – A duo of pros, singing and playing everything from the Everly Brothers to Adele
Lawrence Shumey – Classics from that time to this
Ray Tenisci – Spoons and tunes to make you laugh
Kootenay Jack – The old rockabilly boy, good as ever
Marnie Jacobsen – stories tall and short
Paul Bowles – poetry, percussion, and the ongoing saga of Malachi
Peter Pii – bluegrass and country from the BV
Something for everyone. See you there.
Joe Hill Coffee House is always looking for new performers – young and old, beginners or polished.
All welcome; no auditions. It’s where you can relax and perform for the best audience anywhere.
For more information contact Les Carter at retrac01@telus.net, 250-362-5677.