Jazz birthday bash something to do differently in Kelowna

Jazz lovers untie for a birthday bash this Saturday.

Vocalist Anna Jacyszyn is celebrating her birthday Oct. 21 with a dance party. Jacyszyn, along with eight other local musicians, are forming a big band for a night of dancing, from the polka to chacha and swing to disco.

The event is held at the Kelowna Forum, 1317 Ethel St. Tickets are $30 or $50 a pair and can be purchased online or by calling 250-862-2867.

“If anyone is like my husband and not really into dancing but still loves the atmosphere, then we have the balcony and foyer to schmooze and listen, meander around the various areas to graze at a table of yummy finger food or hang at the bar with a beverage. I truly want this to feel like a club where people get happy and in a like-minded space,” said Jacyszn.

Add your enthusiasm to the mix and come enjoy a night with me to include: Stephen Buck, Neville Bowman, Stefan Bienz, Scott Gamble, Loni Moger, Craig Thomson, Marshall Rasmussen and Wade Dorsey.

The party starts at 7 p.m. until 11.