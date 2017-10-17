International saxophonist at Studio Live

Juno-nominated tenor saxophonist Ryan Oliver honed his craft living in Amsterdam, Nanaimo, Toronto, New York, and now Victoria.

He has maintained a busy schedule as one of Canada’s most in-demand saxophonists, touring throughout the world with legendary Canadian jazz group The Shuffle Demons, renowned blues guitarist Derek Miller’s Tall Boys, the famed ICP Orchestra and numerous other groups.

His band, The Cookers, has toured extensively throughout Canada, appearing on numerous recordings and broadcasts including live video and radio broadcasts for CBC. Oliver holds a masters degree in music performance from Rutgers University, where he led the undergraduate big band, and has taught saxophone and ensemble clinics at universities and schools throughout the world for more than 20 years.

He recently accepted the position of Executive Director with the Comox Valley Youth Music Centre (CYMC).

Join the Ryan Oliver Organ Trio at Studio Live for an evening of soulful blues, romantic ballads and swinging standards. Featuring Dr. Tony Genge on B3 organ and John Lee on drums, the band will keep you on the edge of your seat as they take a journey through the jazz tradition.

The fun begins at 8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 27. Advance tickets are $20, and are available at Bop City Records, Courtenay, Church Street Bakery, Comox and Rider’s Pizza, Cumberland or at the door $25.

Studio Live is located at 2679 Beaufort Avenue off First Avenue in Cumberland.