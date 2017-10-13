Having fun with the Vaudevillians

For their 14th annual fundraiser, the Vaudevillians want to show the community that they know how to have fun.

Having Fun, an all new show, debuts at the Surrey Arts Centre with two matinees on Nov. 4 and 5 at 2 p.m.

Created and performed by B.C. seniors, the event will serve as a fundraiser for the Vaudevillians’ Bursary for Performing Arts Students at Douglas College, which provides several students with awards every year.

The show itself features singing, dancing and comedy, with performers averaging 77 years young in age. Musical direction, choreography and artistic direction is by Dan Minor, and stage management is by Barbara Hall.

Tickets are $22. Call the box office at 604-501-5566.

For more info, visit www.thevaudevillians.com.