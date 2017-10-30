Haunted walk takes road less travelled

Caravan Farm Theatre's Walk of Terror offers no reprieve from the horrors that lurk in the dark

Volunteers set up frightening camps throughout the fields in Caravan Farm Theatre’s Walk of Terror Saturday. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Makeshift lanterns, crafted from brown paper bags and tea lights, dot the North Okanagan farm.

After a funeral procession lead by a demented pig-man invites patrons to traverse the Walk of Terror — a haunted Halloween path at the otherwise idyllic Caravan Farm Theatre — there is no reprieve from the bizarre horrors that lurk in the dark.

blackpress.tv

Cool fall air bites at your heels as you wind through the dark, with only the lanterns to guide your path from haunt to haunt.

And with a 14-year history, ranking the Walk of Terror as a North Okanagan Halloween event initiator, it’s a haunt that Caravan Farm Theatre has perfected.

“It’s really meant to be an engaging Halloween-themed theatrical event,” said Estelle Shook, artistic and managing director. “When we started, we were really one of the only Halloween events along these lines. It’s really grown over the years to be a (main) event. The Walk of Terror is where the line between artist and audience is most blurred.”

Unlike many Halloween-themed events, Caravan’s annual Walk of Terror opts for ambiance and suspense rather than an onslaught of jump scares. While there is absolutely nothing wrong with well-executed jumps, the supernatural feeling wrought throughout the Walk of Terror is refreshing, successfully carving a way for Caravan Farm Theatre down the path less trodden in Samhain Eve events.

That’s not to say that the walk is without jump scares, though.

As the path winds through the black of night, voices cry out from the surrounding woods, taunting, beckoning you to join them in their horror. And unless you envy the abyss, it’s best to stay the course.

From murderous clowns to twisted scarecrows, devilish Celts and eerie maids, the Walk of Terror has it all.

While the haunt may have moved on from Caravan Farm Theatre, it is sure to return as the veil between the living and the dead is at it’s thinnest once again.