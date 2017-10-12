Happening: week of Oct. 12

THIS WEEK
• Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 8 – 14; Delta Fire Department will once again be participating in the province-wide Fire Prevention Week program. This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.” It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan.
• Kennedy Seniors Centre Photo Interest Group, with special guest: Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join our photo interest group for an evening with special guest Dennis Ducklow. His subject is “Be a more creative photographer.” Cost is $3.
• Free Sustainable Workshop: Dealing with Damaged Lawns: Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Is your lawn being damaged by crows, skunks and raccoons? The European chafer beetle is the likely culprit. Learn about the beetle, its biology and how to control them come spring. Register today at deltareg.ca.
• Transitions from School to Adulthood: Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 – 3800 72nd St., Delta; Delta Community Living Society presents this two-hour workshop to provide families with an introduction to some of the important things they need to be aware of if they have a teenager with a developmental disability who will be leaving high school in the next few years. We will review the systems, processes and paperwork you will need to consider, and identify where to access information online and help in your community. For more info visit dcls.ca/workshopdetails/transitions-from-school-to-adulthood—oct-14-2017.
• Celebrate Diwali: Oct. 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Bring your family to North Delta Recreation Centre to enjoy and experience a Diwali celebration. Take part in Rangoli, decorate and take home your own diya, get a henna tattoo, and enjoy sweets. $5 per person drop-in.
• Acrylic Painting for 50+yrs: Oct. 18, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Class runs Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Nov 15. Call Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre for more information at 604-594-2717.
• Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This caregiver support group provides information and access to resources in your community. It is an informal gathering to offer emotional support.
• Free Sustainable Workshop: Hibernating Mason Bees: Oct. 18, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Recap the mason bee season with an opportunity to wash, clean and store mason bees for the next season. Space is limited in this hands-on workshop. Bring your questions for troubleshooting. Draw prize. Register today at deltareg.ca.
COMING UP
• ShakeOut BC: Oct. 19, 10:19 a.m.; Delta will once again be participating in ShakeOut BC Day on Oct. 19. Millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on at 10:19 a.m. during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.
• Family Fright Fest: Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Join us for haunted Halloween fun at this free annual favourite. Wear your costume and participate in a spooky scavenger hunt, crafts and games, tricks and treats, and a marshmallow roast. It’s fun for all ages!
• Halloween Costume Swap: Oct. 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Looking for a Halloween costume? Come to the library’s costume swap! Do you have a Halloween costume you no longer need and want to donate? Costumes in good, clean condition can be dropped off at the library between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. If you want to swap a costume, just bring it with you on Oct. 21 and exchange for something new to you. Hopeful ghosts, goblins and witches without a costume to exchange are welcome too.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• Quit Now Smoking Cessation Workshop: Oct. 25, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Nicotine from smoking is more addictive than heroin and cocaine. If you want to quit smoking, the hardest thing to do is to try and quit by yourself. If you are thinking of quitting, plan to attend this workshop led by a trained health educator who will help you assess your readiness, make a plan and quit. Delta Libraries, in partnership with Fraser Health and Quit Now, is hosting this free workshop on smoking cessation to help you become smoke free by this winter.
• Driving: What You Need to Know for New and Aspiring Drivers: Oct. 25, 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; An interactive session with Karon Trenaman, ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator, for teens/new drivers about a variety of topics that include: how to find items on the website such as online practice tests, information on the Graduated Licensing Program, how to access various ICBC resources, safety information for both drivers and pedestrians, how to buy a safe vehicle, and basics of insurance.
• Paint and Palette Night: Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Come join us and create your own masterpiece. You will be led step by step by art instructor Cathey Tyler on using colours and techniques to achieve a beautiful painting you can display with pride. All your supplies will be provided, and tea, coffee and baked treats will be served. The theme of the night will be Autumn Leaves. Register by emailing Cathey Tyler at catheytylertrp@gmail.com, then pay at the door ($45). Part of the proceeds from this event will go towards Deltassist’s annual fundraiser for the United Way, one of our major funders.
• Halloween Photo Op: Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Want a unique picture of your little one in their Halloween costume? Come dressed up to Babytime and stay for a Halloween photo op using the library’s green screen technology. Once the picture is taken, the green backdrop will be swapped out for a pumpkin-themed setting. Note: Green costumes or costumes with large amounts of white won’t work. Photographs will be emailed to participants.
• Halloween Skate and Costume Party: Oct. 26, 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Wear your costume and join us for a ghostly Halloween family skate and costume party at your favourite Delta arena. Regular admission applies.
• Open Mic Night: Oct. 27, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join us for for our Open Mic. Singers, poets, actors, writers, musicians and composers welcome. Entertain and be entertained. $5 drop-in. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm.
• Meditation for Stress Management: Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Meditation is one self-empowerment tool that helps you take the brain to the gym and cleanse it of stress, as well as help to relieve other mental and emotional toxins that accumulate in our fast-paced lifestyles. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the science of stress and the neuroscience of meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of self compassion healing meditation to exercise your brain, relax and rejuvenate.
• North Delta Pumpkin Party: Oct. 28, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunshine Hills Park, 11285 Bond Blvd.; The Advantage Home Team invites you to come out and celebrate Halloween in Sunshine Hills. This fun-filled fundraising event brings together the community for a spooktacular day with live music, entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come dressed in your favourite costume, pick up a pumpkin, a Halloween treat bag and a fall-themed family photo souvenir. All proceeds from the event will go to Deltassist Family and Community Services Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of the people of Delta. Halloween Pumpkins are available by donation and non-perishable food is appreciated to support Deltassist’s annual food drive.
• Run for Delta: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, this exciting initiative supports the Delta Hospital Foundation and Surrey Food Bank. Professional and casual runners, as well as walkers, are welcome, or just come out and show your support. For more information or to register, please visit runfordelta.com.
• Halloween Skate and Costume Party: Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Wear your costume and join us for a ghostly Halloween family skate and costume party at your favourite Delta arena. Regular admission applies.
• Halloween Photo Op: Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Want a unique picture of your little one in their Halloween costume? Come dressed up to Storytime and stay for a Halloween photo op using the library’s green screen technology. Once the picture is taken, the green backdrop will be swapped out for a pumpkin-themed setting. Note: Green costumes or costumes with large amounts of white won’t work. Photographs will be emailed to participants.
• Death Café: Nov. 1, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; There will be cake! Come ready to talk or listen about death, but other than that there are no expectations. All beliefs will be honoured and no agenda will be forced upon you; just open, welcoming, honest conversations about the one thing we will all experience one day. All are welcome, at no cost.
• Remembrance Day: Nov. 11; Various locations; Delta will recognize Remembrance Day with official ceremonies in both North Delta (North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84 Ave.) and South Delta (Memorial Park, 47th Avenue and Garry Street, Ladner). Event details to come.
• Fluterrific: Nov. 19, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an afternoon of flute music with a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music including baroque, classical, Scottish, Broadway and tango. To register, please call 604-952-3000. Tickets are $10/person (10 years of age and under are free).
• Deck the Halls Christmas Artisan Market: Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Co-hosted by Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop, visit the Christmas Artisan Market for unique and local holiday gifts and decor. Admission is by food donation benefiting the Deltassist Christmas Hamper Program.
• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.
• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets are $10.50 per person.