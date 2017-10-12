Happening: week of Oct. 12

Three-and-a-half-year-old Aanya Sohal works on arts and crafts at the Corporation of Delta’s 2016 Diwali festival, held at the now-demolished Firehall Centre for the Arts. This year’s festivities will take place at the North Delta Recreation Centre on Oct. 15. (Boaz Joseph photo)

THIS WEEK

• Fire Prevention Week: Oct. 8 – 14; Delta Fire Department will once again be participating in the province-wide Fire Prevention Week program. This year’s theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.” It reinforces why everyone needs to have an escape plan.

• Kennedy Seniors Centre Photo Interest Group, with special guest: Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join our photo interest group for an evening with special guest Dennis Ducklow. His subject is “Be a more creative photographer.” Cost is $3.

• Free Sustainable Workshop: Dealing with Damaged Lawns: Oct. 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Is your lawn being damaged by crows, skunks and raccoons? The European chafer beetle is the likely culprit. Learn about the beetle, its biology and how to control them come spring. Register today at deltareg.ca.

• Transitions from School to Adulthood: Oct. 14, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; 1 – 3800 72nd St., Delta; Delta Community Living Society presents this two-hour workshop to provide families with an introduction to some of the important things they need to be aware of if they have a teenager with a developmental disability who will be leaving high school in the next few years. We will review the systems, processes and paperwork you will need to consider, and identify where to access information online and help in your community. For more info visit dcls.ca/workshopdetails/transitions-from-school-to-adulthood—oct-14-2017.

• Celebrate Diwali: Oct. 15, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Bring your family to North Delta Recreation Centre to enjoy and experience a Diwali celebration. Take part in Rangoli, decorate and take home your own diya, get a henna tattoo, and enjoy sweets. $5 per person drop-in.

• Acrylic Painting for 50+yrs: Oct. 18, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Class runs Wednesday, Oct. 18 to Nov 15. Call Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre for more information at 604-594-2717.

• Caregivers Support Group: Oct. 18, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; This caregiver support group provides information and access to resources in your community. It is an informal gathering to offer emotional support.

• Free Sustainable Workshop: Hibernating Mason Bees: Oct. 18, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Harris Barn, 4140 Arthur Dr., Ladner; Recap the mason bee season with an opportunity to wash, clean and store mason bees for the next season. Space is limited in this hands-on workshop. Bring your questions for troubleshooting. Draw prize. Register today at deltareg.ca.

COMING UP

• ShakeOut BC: Oct. 19, 10:19 a.m.; Delta will once again be participating in ShakeOut BC Day on Oct. 19. Millions of people worldwide will practice how to drop, cover, and hold on at 10:19 a.m. during Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills.

• Family Fright Fest: Oct. 19, 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Join us for haunted Halloween fun at this free annual favourite. Wear your costume and participate in a spooky scavenger hunt, crafts and games, tricks and treats, and a marshmallow roast. It’s fun for all ages!

• Halloween Costume Swap: Oct. 21, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Looking for a Halloween costume? Come to the library’s costume swap! Do you have a Halloween costume you no longer need and want to donate? Costumes in good, clean condition can be dropped off at the library between Oct. 14 and Oct. 20. If you want to swap a costume, just bring it with you on Oct. 21 and exchange for something new to you. Hopeful ghosts, goblins and witches without a costume to exchange are welcome too.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Oct. 24, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• Quit Now Smoking Cessation Workshop: Oct. 25, 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Nicotine from smoking is more addictive than heroin and cocaine. If you want to quit smoking, the hardest thing to do is to try and quit by yourself. If you are thinking of quitting, plan to attend this workshop led by a trained health educator who will help you assess your readiness, make a plan and quit. Delta Libraries, in partnership with Fraser Health and Quit Now, is hosting this free workshop on smoking cessation to help you become smoke free by this winter.

• Driving: What You Need to Know for New and Aspiring Drivers: Oct. 25, 7 p.m to 8:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; An interactive session with Karon Trenaman, ICBC Road Safety and Community Coordinator, for teens/new drivers about a variety of topics that include: how to find items on the website such as online practice tests, information on the Graduated Licensing Program, how to access various ICBC resources, safety information for both drivers and pedestrians, how to buy a safe vehicle, and basics of insurance.

• Paint and Palette Night: Oct. 25, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120th St.; Come join us and create your own masterpiece. You will be led step by step by art instructor Cathey Tyler on using colours and techniques to achieve a beautiful painting you can display with pride. All your supplies will be provided, and tea, coffee and baked treats will be served. The theme of the night will be Autumn Leaves. Register by emailing Cathey Tyler at catheytylertrp@gmail.com, then pay at the door ($45). Part of the proceeds from this event will go towards Deltassist’s annual fundraiser for the United Way, one of our major funders.

• Halloween Photo Op: Oct. 26, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Want a unique picture of your little one in their Halloween costume? Come dressed up to Babytime and stay for a Halloween photo op using the library’s green screen technology. Once the picture is taken, the green backdrop will be swapped out for a pumpkin-themed setting. Note: Green costumes or costumes with large amounts of white won’t work. Photographs will be emailed to participants.

• Halloween Skate and Costume Party: Oct. 26, 6:45 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Wear your costume and join us for a ghostly Halloween family skate and costume party at your favourite Delta arena. Regular admission applies.

• Open Mic Night: Oct. 27, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join us for for our Open Mic. Singers, poets, actors, writers, musicians and composers welcome. Entertain and be entertained. $5 drop-in. Doors open at 7 p.m. and performance starts at 7:30 pm.

• Meditation for Stress Management: Oct. 28, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; We all know how physical exercise is at the core of well-being. We take our body to the gym for burning those extra calories, toning the muscles and sweating out toxins. What about taking your brain to the gym? Did you know that chronic stress changes your brain structure and affects your physical and emotional well-being? Meditation is one self-empowerment tool that helps you take the brain to the gym and cleanse it of stress, as well as help to relieve other mental and emotional toxins that accumulate in our fast-paced lifestyles. Join Dr. Suman Kollipara for a session to know more about the science of stress and the neuroscience of meditation. Take home some of the tools and techniques of self compassion healing meditation to exercise your brain, relax and rejuvenate.

• North Delta Pumpkin Party: Oct. 28, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunshine Hills Park, 11285 Bond Blvd.; The Advantage Home Team invites you to come out and celebrate Halloween in Sunshine Hills. This fun-filled fundraising event brings together the community for a spooktacular day with live music, entertainment and activities for the whole family to enjoy. Come dressed in your favourite costume, pick up a pumpkin, a Halloween treat bag and a fall-themed family photo souvenir. All proceeds from the event will go to Deltassist Family and Community Services Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to the well-being of the people of Delta. Halloween Pumpkins are available by donation and non-perishable food is appreciated to support Deltassist’s annual food drive.

• Run for Delta: Oct. 29, 9 a.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Organized by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada, this exciting initiative supports the Delta Hospital Foundation and Surrey Food Bank. Professional and casual runners, as well as walkers, are welcome, or just come out and show your support. For more information or to register, please visit runfordelta.com.

• Halloween Skate and Costume Party: Oct. 29, 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Wear your costume and join us for a ghostly Halloween family skate and costume party at your favourite Delta arena. Regular admission applies.

• Halloween Photo Op: Oct. 31, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Want a unique picture of your little one in their Halloween costume? Come dressed up to Storytime and stay for a Halloween photo op using the library’s green screen technology. Once the picture is taken, the green backdrop will be swapped out for a pumpkin-themed setting. Note: Green costumes or costumes with large amounts of white won’t work. Photographs will be emailed to participants.

• Death Café: Nov. 1, 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m.; George Mackie Library; There will be cake! Come ready to talk or listen about death, but other than that there are no expectations. All beliefs will be honoured and no agenda will be forced upon you; just open, welcoming, honest conversations about the one thing we will all experience one day. All are welcome, at no cost.

• Remembrance Day: Nov. 11; Various locations; Delta will recognize Remembrance Day with official ceremonies in both North Delta (North Delta Social Heart Plaza, 11415 84 Ave.) and South Delta (Memorial Park, 47th Avenue and Garry Street, Ladner). Event details to come.

• Fluterrific: Nov. 19, 2 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an afternoon of flute music with a local ensemble of flute players performing a variety of music including baroque, classical, Scottish, Broadway and tango. To register, please call 604-952-3000. Tickets are $10/person (10 years of age and under are free).

• Deck the Halls Christmas Artisan Market: Nov. 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Co-hosted by Watershed Artworks Gallery Shop, visit the Christmas Artisan Market for unique and local holiday gifts and decor. Admission is by food donation benefiting the Deltassist Christmas Hamper Program.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Nov. 28, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 2, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets are $10.50 per person.

• Teen Night: Pizza & Games: Dec. 5, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Do you love to play board games? Are you between 12 and 19 years old? Then come to the library for a fun night of gaming and free pizza. Games and snacks provided by Imperial Hobbies.

• A Morning with Santa: Dec. 9, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; South Delta Recreation Centre; Enjoy an event for the whole family, including breakfast, photos with Santa, crafts, photo booths and skating. All those attending must purchase a ticket at your local recreation centre. Tickets are $10.50 per person.

• Delta Concert Band Christmas Concert: Dec. 12, 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors Recreation Centre; Join the Delta Concert Band for a Christmas concert. Everyone welcome, admission by donation at the door.

• Winter Wonderland Skates: See Delta’s ice arenas transformed into twinkling winter wonderlands! Join us at North Delta Recreation Centre or South Delta Recreation Centre for skating and holiday cheer with friends and family. Regular drop-in fees apply. Schedule: Dec. 23, 27-30 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Dec. 31 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Jan. 1 — 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; Jan. 2-5 — 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Polar Bear Frozen New Year’s Day Swim: Jan. 1, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Sungod Recreation Centre; Celebrate the new year with a splash and frozen challenges at your local pool. Family admission rates apply. All ages welcome. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre and Winskill Aquatic & Fitness Centre.

• 38th Annual Polar Bear Swim: Jan. 1, 1 p.m.; Boundary Bay Regional Park; Start your new year off with a polar bear plunge into the chilly waters of Boundary Bay. Plus, enjoy children’s activities and entertainment for the entire family. Registration opens at 12 p.m.

• New Year’s Day Skates: Jan. 1, 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.; North Delta Recreation Centre; Start the new year off right with a skate on New Year’s Day. Family admission rates apply. Also available at the Ladner Leisure Centre (1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.) and the South Delta Recreation Centre (1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.).

ONGOING

• Parent Child Mother Goose: Mondays and Fridays; North Delta Family Place – New Hope Church, 11838 88th Ave.; If you have a baby 15 months and younger, sign up for Parent-Child Mother Goose, an interactive nine- to ten-week program offered through the George Mackie Library that helps your baby learn speech and language skills with rhymes, songs and stories. Call 604-594-8155, ext. 224, to register for the Monday (10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.) program or the Friday (12 p.m. to 1 p.m.) program. (Due to funding this program is open to Delta residents only.)

• Learning to Square Dance: Mondays, 7 p.m.; Royal Heights Baptist Church, 11706 96 Ave.; Come out and have some fun, social time and met some new friends. It is “friendship set to music.”

• Take Off Pounds Sensibly: Tuesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; Deltassist, 9097 120 St.; We have a friendly group to help you lose weight. For more information, call Arlene at 604-588-3949.

• Storytime: Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. (both days); George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes and more. Storytime prepares children to learn to read. Suitable for ages 2 to 6.

• Settlement Workers – Punjabi/English: Alternate Tuesdays (e.g. Sept. 26), 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Are you a newcomer to Canada who needs help adjusting to your new life? Free and confidential services are offered to help newcomers with all their needs during the process of settling into their new community. Settlement and integration services are free for immigrants, refugees and their families in B.C.

• Delta Scottsdale Lions Club: Second and fourth Tuesday of each month; The Lions Club is a service club that welcomes both ladies and men. If you would like to be involved in helping in your community, join us on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month (not mandatory) at the Delta Golf Course. For more info call Al at 604-594-8783.

• Poetry Night in Punjabi: Third Tuesday of the month, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Come hear two published poets/authors read and discuss their work and answer questions from the audience. This evening is offered in collaboration with Kendri Punjabi Lekhak Sabha, Uttari Amrika and Punjabi Lekhak Manch – Vancouver.

• Recovery International Weekly Meetings: Tuesdays, 7 p.m.; North Delta Evangelical Free Church, 11300 84th Ave.; Recovery International is a weekly community-based self-help mental health group that offers tools and techniques that participants can use to deal with depression, anxiety, impulse control, anger management and a variety of other nervous and mental heath issues. The self-help systems used were developed by the late neuro-psychiatrist Abraham A. Low M.D. and have been helping people for over 70 years. Meetings are led by trained group leaders.

• FVRL Book Clubs: Second Tuesday of the month, 7:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and fourth Thursday of the month, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Join us to discuss books in a casual setting. New members are welcome. Books are provided.

• Bridge at East Delta Hall: Wednesdays, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursdays, 9:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; East Delta Hall, 10379 Ladner Trunk Rd.; The Duplicate Lite Bridge Clubs will be conducting their games in Delta starting in September, 2017. Cost is $8 per session, including refreshments. First time players are invited to come give bridge a try for free on Sept. 13 (“learn to play bridge”) or 20 (“intro to friendly duplicate bridge”) between 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Register by emailing ljsimpson@telus.net or calling Lynda Simpson at 604-788-4721. For more info about the bridge clubs, visit duplicatelite.ca.

• Supporting Family Resilience Group: Wednesdays, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Delta office – Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser, 4871 Delta St.; The Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a no-cost support group for parents and caregivers of youth and young adults who are working through mental health and/or substance use concerns. Facilitated by both peers and counsellors, the group meets weekly at our Delta office. Attendees please register prior to your first meeting by phone: 604-943-1878, or email: info.delta@cmha.bc.ca.

• Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Group: First Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; North Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers an obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) group for individuals with OCD and/or their friends and family. Our facilitated groups offer emotional and social support, encouragement and education in a confidential, non- judgmental setting. These groups are free and available to the public – no matter which city you live in. Please call 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca for dates, times and locations and to register for your first meeting.

• Babytime: Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Make language fun! Start early with Babytime. Help your baby develop speech and language skills – enjoy bouncing, singing and rhyming with stories. Babytime is a fun, social bonding activity for babies and caregivers. Suitable for babies 23 months and younger.

• Parent Time (formerly BabyDaze): Thursdays through Dec. 7, 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; George Mackie Library; Relax and mingle after the fun, social bonding activity of Babytime. Parent Time provides parents and caregivers an opportunity to meet other parents, learn new parenting skills, and share information and resources. A public health nurse or guest speaker will be attending each month. Suitable for parents of babies 23 months and younger.

• LEGO® Club: Thursdays, 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Love LEGO®? We provide the LEGO®, you bring your imagination! Come play, create, and experiment. LEGO® Club is a fun afternoon program for kids. Children under five must be accompanied by an adult.

• Wind Down to Bedtime Storytime: Thursdays through to Nov. 30, 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Is your child ready for bed? Not until they wind down at Storytime! Join us every Thursday night for specially chosen bedtime stories, breathing exercises, songs and some sleepy yoga poses. Wear your pajamas and bring your favourite stuffy.

• Mental Health Resiliency Support Group: Second and fourth Thursday of each month, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; South Delta; Canadian Mental Health Association Vancouver-Fraser offers a mental health resiliency support group in South Delta for individuals living with a mental health concern or experiencing symptoms. Please call the Delta office at 604-943-1878 or email info.delta@cmha.bc.ca to register for your first meeting.

• Knit & Stitch: Fridays, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Pack up your needles and yarn and head to the library. Knitting, crocheting, quilting and weaving are fun ways to connect across the generations. Join members of all ages and abilities to share ideas, techniques and good conversation.

• Storytime in French and English: Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; George Mackie Library; Introduce kids to the love of books and language with Storytime in French and English. Children and caregivers will enjoy interactive stories, songs, rhymes in English and French. Storytime prepares children to learn to read.

• The Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions: Saturdays starting Sept. 23, 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Kennedy Seniors’ Recreation Centre; This free six-week self-management workshop teaches skills to deal with the daily challenges of living with chronic health conditions. Adults of any age and caregivers welcome. Register at 604-940-1273 or at selfmanagementbc.ca

• Perutassi Pooja: Saturdays, Sept. 16 to Oct. 15, 7 p.m.; Sangam Temple, 9326 116 St.; Sangam Education and Cultural Society is inviting everyone to join Perutassi pooja. For further information, please call 604-584-0958.

• Prostate Cancer Support Group Surrey: Last Saturday of every month, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. (except July and Dec.); Valley View Memorial Gardens, 14644 72 Ave., Surrey; PCSG Surrey provides awareness, support and education for the prevention, treatment and cure for men diagnosed and treated for prostate cancer in Delta, Surrey, Langley and White Rock. Spouses and guests are welcome. For additional info visit procansupport.com or call 604 574-4012.

• Crossroads United Church Monthly Community Dinner: Fourth Saturday of every month, doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner starts at 5 p.m.; Crossroads United Church, 7655 120th St.; Crossroads United Church invites you to their monthly community dinner. Come and enjoy this free nutritious meal served in a casual, safe environment. It is a sit-down served meal and is open to anyone who would benefit from good food in a safe, family-friendly setting. For more info go to crossroads-united-church.ca.

• Community Games Drop-in: Third Sunday of the month, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Trinity Lutheran Church, 11040 River Rd.; Swing by for badminton, ping pong and board games. It’s fun for all ages, but kids under 12 need to be accompanied by an adult. Admission by donation of one non-perishable food item per person for the Food Bank.

• Canadian Federation of University Women, North Delta/Surrey: CFUW is a national non-partisan, voluntary, self-funded organization working to improve the status of women and to promote human rights, public education, social justice and peace. Every year, CFUW and its clubs award close to $1 million to women to help them pursue post-secondary studies and also provide funding for library and creative arts awards. CFUW clubs provide learning and fellowship through lecture series, book clubs and issues groups, work to prevent violence against women and child poverty, and promote early learning and child care. North Delta/Surrey club meets monthly and is open to all women graduates, students and associates. Call Heather (604-591-7678) or Eleanor (604-589-3631) for info.

• North Delta Newcomers and Friends: NDNF is a ladies social club. Please call and arrange to attend some of our morning walks, coffee times, stitch-and-chats, card games, par-3 golf, potlucks and monthly dinners. For more info please call Kathy (604-583-3691) or Diane (604-543-7345).