Halloween fun begin Friday in Warfield, Saturday in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 1

Community

• Friday, Village of Warfield for Nightmare on Lauriente Way. Drop pumpkins off at 5 p.m. for first Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest. Arnold Lauriente Way will be converted to a haunted path, free hot dogs and hot chocolate at the community hall, then join the Warfield Youth Action Network for a community movie night. The “Way” will be even spookier at 7:30 p.m., and the movie scarier at 8:30 p.m. Everyone welcome to dress up.

• Saturday, Trail United Church, 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday Morning Quilters having their 15th Annual Coffee Party, Quilt Show and Sale. Admission by donation, proceeds go to local charities. Also a Bake Sale by Trail United Church women. For info, contact Sheila 250.368.8697.

• Saturday, Trail Esplanade, 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. for Spooktacular Market and Halloween Fun. Downtown Trick or Treat, outdoor market with music, hay bale maze, marshmallow roast and more.

Music

• Thursday, Jazz at the Griff, 7:30-10 p.m. presents Ron Halliday and his band take jazz, blues, popular and original tunes to unexpected and delightful places. For info contact the Bailey box office, 250.368.9669.

• Saturday, Bailey Theatre, 1-2 p.m. Norman Foote: The Howl – A Musical Masquerade. Music, costumes and Halloween come together for engaging youth and families concert. Free event in conjunction with Spooktacular.

Film

• Sunday, Royal Theatre 2 p.m. presents the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo. As a special nod to the Tattoo, the Trail Pipe Band will be performing as people enter the show.

• Sunday, Royal Theatre, 4:30 p.m. Sunday Cinema presents The Only Living Boy in New York. A recent college graduate’s life is upended by his father’s mistress.

Upcoming

• Nov. 3, Rossland Miners Hall, 7 p.m. RLOP presents Finding a Wife for Gino; a two-act Italian musical comedy for adults. Tickets $35, available at Trail’s Pet Supplies in Rossland, Bay Avenue Music in Trail or online at rlop.ca/tickets. Doors open at 6 p.m. antipasti (appetizers) and torta e dolci (Italian desserts) included. No host bar. Runs again Nov. 4.

• Nov. 4, JL Crowe Secondary School, 10 a.m. til 4 p.m., the Kinsmen Club of Trail presents the JL Crowe Band Expo and Vendors Market. For info call Mae Kruger 250.488.5485 or email maekay@telus.net.

• Nov. 4, St. Rita’s Parish, 1-2:30 p.m., Christmas Tea & Bake Sale. Door prize, admission $4 each. 1935 East View Street, Fruitvale. Bring you friends and neighbours.

• Nov. 4, Trail Memorial Centre gym, 2-4 p.m. Ladies Closet Cleanout. Giant garage sale for new and gently used ladies items.

• Nov. 4, Trail United Church. 5-7 p.m. for Yummie Harvest Dinner. Adults $15, children 6-12 $10, under-6 free.

• Nov. 18, Trail Presbyterian Church, 1:30-3:30 p.m. for Yuletide Tea. Bake sale, crafts, door prizes, everyone welcome $3 per person.

• Dec. 1, Waneta Plaza Centre Court, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Light Up the Hospitals Pledge Day hosted by the KBRH Health Foundation. Live entertainment, Santa and more. Support your local hospital foundations by visiting Waneta Plaza or calling 1.888.364.3424.

