Greater Victoria Public Library announces new music streaming service

Victoria Conservatory of Music to perform at Langford Heritage Branch on Saturday

October is B.C. library month and the Greater Victoria Public Library (GVPL) is not letting the month pass unmarked.

As a new service for its members, the GVPL has launched the Naxos Music Library, which is a music streaming service that offers more than two million classical music tracks from the medieval ages to present as well as a selection of world, jazz, pop and rock.

It also features composer biographies, liner notes, opera libretti and customized playlists that can be listened to through an app on a mobile device with an Internet connection.

To mark the new service, students from the Victoria Conservatory of Music will be performing from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Langford Heritage Branch, 102-1314 Lakepoint Way.

But the GVPL isn’t stopping there and will use Naxos to create playlists of concerts taking place in the region, such as those performed by the Victoria Symphony, Pacific Opera Victoria and the Victoria Conservatory of Music.

For more information go to gvpl.ca.

