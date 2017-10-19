Great Plains bring Canadiana music to Kersley on Oct. 28

True Canadiana â€“ real songs drenched in our culture and heritage for Quesnel residents

What do you get when you cross a roots singer-songwriter from a Dutch background with a Saskatchewan, blues-rock guitar playing Métis?

A lot of sparks.

Although Saskia and Darrel Delaronde hail from the West Coast of Vancouver Island, they are being claimed by all the provinces in Canada as their own.

Performing together as the Great Plains, they play well over 160 dates a year, and the other half of the year, they are home booking and marketing their next tours.

Great Plains is a veteran touring act with an easy, crowd-friendly style that instantly endears them to any audience.

This is true Canadiana – real songs drenched in our culture and heritage delivered in comfortable, highly skilled sets with oodles of self-poking humour.

Their music has been described as “a taste of Celtic, a dab of bluegrass, and lots of engaging stories, wrapped around extremely ear-wormy melodies.”

Saskia and Darrel have toured with Juno Award winners Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy, and notable musicians, such as Daniel Powter, Darby Mills, Steve Dawson, Bill Hicks and Nolan Murray (Tiller’s Folly), appear on their albums.

Accolades such as Album and Songwriter of the Year, Folk Album of the Month in Europe, Top 5 People’s Choice awards keep adding up.

They are perennial favourites on many independent radio stations around the world.

Saskia and Darrel will bring their Canadiana sound to Kersley Oct. 28 when they perform an intimate concert at the Bunkhouse at Pen-Y-Bryn Farm at 2911 Kersley Dale Landing Rd.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m., and the all-ages show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available downtown at Circle ‘S’ Western Wear, online at www.penybrynfarm.ca or by contacting Lindsay at 1-250-510-5508.

To learn more about Great Plains, visit www.thegreatplains.ca.