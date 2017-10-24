Get shook up at the Sid Williams Theatre

Join Rainbow Youth Theatre at the Sid Williams Theatre Oct. 26 to 30 for our fall production, All Shook Up.

Photo by Terry Penney

It’s 1955, and into a square little town in a square little state rides a guitar-playing roustabout who changes everything and everyone he meets.

All Shook Up is a romantic comedy loosely based on the plot of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and features the music of Elvis Presley.

It’s a tale of true love, unrequited love, and cross-dressed love, and the madcap antics of the love-struck townsfolk will have the audience laughing out loud as they watch to see if the girl gets the guy in the end.

This light-hearted comedy is jam-packed with energetic choreography, snappy one-liners, and more than 20 rockin’ musical numbers, all under the expert direction of RYT alumnus Alexander Nicoll, choreographer Courtney Hunchuck and musical director Sean Mooney.

Tickets are selling fast, so visit the Sid Williams box office to get yours, and find us on Facebook @RainbowYouthTheatre for more information.