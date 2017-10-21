Generations collaborate on BC Composers concert

Generations of Canadian Music 2017: BC Composers is Nov. 18 at St. Mary's Anglican Church

Victoria-based composers from different generations: Sylvia Rickard and Maria Eduarda Mendes Martins, come together for Generations of Canadian Music 2017: BC Composers. (Submitted photo)

Generations come together for a special concert in Oak Bay.

The Oak Bay Music, Victoria Composers Collective and special guests launching the new concert to celebrate diverse generations of Canadian classical music.

As part of a broader performance which aims to reach music from each province of the country, this November 2017 concert will feature composers who are born or resident in British Columbia, including pieces by Rudolf Komorous, Sylvia Rickard, Christopher Butterfield, Jocelyn Morlock, and emerging composers from Victoria and Vancouver.

Generations of Canadian Music 2017: BC Composers is Nov. 18 at St. Mary’s Anglican Church, as part of Oak Bay Music concert series. Generations, features Cathy Fern Lewis, Kimberley Manerikar, Maria Wang, Josh Layne, Maria Eduarda Mendes Martins and Hollas Longton as performers of such wonderfully intriguing pieces.

Tickets are $10 to $20 available at the door or online at at the Brown Paper Ticket https://m.bpt.me/event/3114011.