Gallery 7 Theatre presents One Act Showcase

It’s a Glorious, Wonderful Life is among the productions featured in the One Act Showcase being presented by Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford from Oct. 18 to 21.

A new showcase of short one-act plays comes to Matsqui Centennial Auditorium (32315 South Fraser Way), starting Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The showcase is presented by Abbotsford’s Gallery 7 Theatre and features the work of emerging and established directors and performers from Abbotsford and around the Lower Mainland.

First up in the showcase is A Number on the Roman Calendar by David Johnston and directed by Gabriel Kirkley.

Will and Margery sit on a hill, waiting for the end of the world on Dec. 31, 999. It is very cold. They’re out of turnips. Then the Pope shows up.

Exploring faith, riches and the idea that the poor shall inherit the earth, this short comedy has performances Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 20 at 8:45 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 3 p.m.

Playing in the same group, The Exquisite Hour by Stewart Lemoine is directed by Sue Backs.

During a late summer afternoon in 1962, Mrs. Darimont has boldly infiltrated the backyard of Zachery Teal to ask for an hour of his time.

This heartfelt, funny, and touching play has performances Oct. 18 at 8:45 p.m., Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 21 at 4:15 p.m.

In Forward to the Right by Lily Ann Green, Joan of Arc is denied a rosary, a cross or any form of service, but her sympathetic guard arranges for her to receive her last rites.

With that decision, he is imprisoned and refuses to acknowledge her powers of witchcraft.

Directed by Ryan Scramstad, this winner of the Best Original Play Award at the Ontario One Act Play Festival has performances Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 21 at 1:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

It’s a Glorious, Wonderful Life by Shelby Wyminga is directed by Elizabeth Drummond.

After the closing credits of It’s A Wonderful Life, Ethan meets Gloria, a woman brimming with life and possibility, who breaks up his night of solitude and sweeps him into a world of longing, dreaming and dancing.

Coming off a run at the Vancouver Fringe Festival, this new play has performances Oct. 19 at 8:45 p.m. and Oct. 21 at noon and 8:45 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for each play or $35 to see all four. They can be purchased online at gallery7theatre.com or by visiting House of James at 2743 Emerson St.