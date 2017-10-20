Gallery 7 Theatre holds auditions for next production

Doubt, A Parable to be staged early next year in Abbotsford

Ken Hildebrandt is the executive/artistic director for Gallery 7 Theatre in Abbotsford.

Gallery 7 Theatre holds audition on Tuesday, Oct 24 for its January/February production of Doubt, A Parable.

Auditions begin at 6:30 p.m. at the theatre’s administration and rehearsal hall at #100 – 34595 Third Ave. They are open to all community performers ages 18 to 75.

The production centres on Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal who is shaken to her moral core when she suspects that young Father Flynn is having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.

A Pulitzer Prize-Winning play that was adapted in to an award-winning film featuring Meryl Streep and Philip Seymour Hoffman, the play explores the delicate tension between perception and reality.

“The play offers performers an opportunity to tackle well-rounded, highly developed characters and I think actors will find performing in the show to be a satisfying and positive challenge,” said Ken Hildebrandt, Gallery 7 executive/artistic director.

Doubt will be directed by Hildebrandt and runs Jan. 26, 27 and 31 and Feb. 3 and 7 at 7:30 p.m. at the Community Arts Addition, 2329 Crescent Way.

The production also has matinees on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 and 10 at 2 p.m.

Rehearsals will begin the week of Nov. 20.

To register for the audition, or for more information, visit gallery7theatre.com or call 604-504-5940. Those interested in working behind the scenes are also invited to attend the auditions.