Flautist holds master class

A renowned Island-based flautist is gearing up to help burgeoning Vernon musicians.

Dr. Suzanne Snizek, flute professor at the University of Victoria, is leading a flute master class at the Vernon Community Music School Oct. 21.

Snizek attended the University of Indiana at Bloomington for her undergraduate degree in performance. While there, she won the prestigious national competition sponsored by Flute Talk magazine. Her master’s degree was completed at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, where she studied with Julius Baker.

After winning many competitions, she served as Senior Lecturer in flute at the University of the Arts before relocating to B.C. to teach flute at Trinity Western and Douglas College Community Music School. She received her doctorate in flute at the University of British Columbia in 2011, and is currently assistant professor in music at the University of Victoria.

As a scholar, Snizek was invited to present her research on music in the B.C. internment camps during World War II.

The recital begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Cost for auditors is $30 and $50 for performers. Private lessons will be available for $75. For more information on this event, contract Margaret Burton at the Vernon Community Music School, 250-545-4977.