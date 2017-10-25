Festival of Lights features country twist

30th annual event scheduled for evening of Nov. 24

Summerland will launch the festive season with the 30th annual Festival of Lights on Nov, 24.

This year’s festival will feature a country twist, with emerging country talent performing at the stage on Main Street.

Nice Horse, a Calgary-based band, is the headline act for the evening. The band is presented by Remax Orchard Country.

Other entertainers include Groundswell and Timbre Wolves.

The festival, held in downtown Summerland, will have plenty of family entertainment including a visit from Santa, interactive ice sculptures and El Diablo, the mechanical bull.

This year, a children’s stage will be included.

The downtown light displays will be turned on at 7 p.m.

The evening will end with a fireworks display, presented by the Summerland Credit Union.

This year, the Kettle Valley Steam Railway will participate, offering Fall Festive Trains on Saturday, Nov. 25. Details on the trains can be found at www.kettlevalleyrail.org/ride/fall-festive/.

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive wineries will also hold their annual Light Up the Vines event on the weekend. Details are available at www.bottleneckdrive.com/events.