Enderby theatre puts puppets in the spotlight

21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer runs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Nov.3-5. (Photo submitted)

It doesn’t take a giant to change the world.

In Runaway Moon Theatre’s new production, 21 Days to Make the World Last Longer, they demonstrate just that as puppets are used to celebrate how ordinary folk impact the world around them. The show hits the Vernon and Disrict Performing Arts Centre Nov. 3-5.

“Sally is learning about the spring birds who visit in and around her small town in British Columbia; Peter is teaching his 97-year-old mother to take the bus in eastern Ontario; Laura remembers a disappointing Christmas; Greg is doing his best to avoid the internet and Ross is meditating as fast as he can,” said the theatre in a release. “These are just five of the 28 puppet characters that you will meet in the documentary-style puppet production, 21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer.”

The 90-minute performance is a practical, hopeful and simple tribute to the beauty of humanity that shares stories of the kooky and maybe necessary approaches to living on an endangered planet.

Co-written by Cathy Stubington and director James Fagan Tait, core puppet makers and puppeteers Cathy Stubington and Zompopo Flores are joined by guest performers James Fagan Tait, Sarah May Redmond and Tom Jones.

“Using the magic of Runaway Moon rod puppetry and an eclectic quintet of puppeteers, this production is sure to make you wonder, remember, and reflect,” the theatre said.

Enderby’s Runaway Moon Theatre has been exploring and performing their brand of puppet theatre for over three decades, maintaining the theatre’s grassroots aethetic steeped in rural home roots and folk traditions.

21 Ways to Make the World Last Longer runs Nov. 3-5 at 7:30 p.m., with an additional 3 p.m. showing Nov. 5. Tickets are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.