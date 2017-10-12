End of the Rainbow is about Judy Garlandâ€™s downward spiral

A gritty play about Judy Garland on the eve of her destruction that is both sharp and appallingly funny

Electrifying, intense and real, End of the Rainbow is a riveting account of an all too mortal goddess, Judy Garland, on the eve of her destruction.

This gritty play adorned with fabulous music is based on the events of her last comeback attempt in England in 1968 and captures the mix of volatility and sheer talent of this beloved superstar.

Witness the eccentricity that made Garland a legend in this riveting stage production about a woman known for her bizarre behavior and evoking desperation whenever she sang. Don’t miss the chance to see End of the Rainbow on Oct. 17 at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Observe that perilous bipolar energy that so often animates great performers as this theatrical tour de force gives audience members a glimpse into Garland’s relationship with her fifth husband Mickey Deans, and the power struggles with her handlers over her ability and desire to perform.

Every chapter of her history is alive; she is foul-mouthed, flirtatious, erotic, childlike, unedited, manipulative and supremely self-conscious as she makes love and war with her keepers. Garland has a strong sense of herself as a human tragedy on a world stage, but her sense of humour, of the absurdity of it all, is just as sharp and appallingly funny — and then, she sings and all those contrasting elements come together into a coherent riveting whole.

Produced by ACE Productions, End of the Rainbow by Peter Quilter, stars Janet Gigliotti as Judy Garland and Jeffery Hoffman as Mickey Deans. Bringing professional caliber musicals to Western Canadian audiences since 2004, this theatre company delivers a stellar performance that holds nothing back in a dramatic show that will send shivers down your spine.

This electrifying story of Judy Garland as she nears the completion of her downward spiral walks the fine line between Garland’s larger-than-life bizarre behavior and her poised yet witty, emotional longing for some stability as she unravels before an adoring audience.

Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for senior and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).