East joins with West in evening of mystical music

When musician Amy Stephen performs with her husband it results in a merging of cultures.

Stephen plays the traditional Celtic harp, while her husband Amir Haghighi is a traditional Persian singer.

“It’s difficult,” Stephen said of performing together. “We don’t want to fuse the traditions together and take away what’s really integral about the traditions.”

This weekend the duo will be joined by a chamber ensemble for Mystic Elements, a concert featuring music inspired by mystical Persian and European writings throughout the ages.

WHAT’S ON … Mystic Elements concert at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Saturday (Oct. 14) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at www.taneenculturalproductions.com, $25 at the door and students pay $10.