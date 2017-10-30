Coveted calypso band coming to town

JUNO-nominated group Kobo Town is playing at the Harrison Memorial Hall this Saturday, Nov. 4. Sumitted/Harrison Festival Society

Tickers for Kobo Town are still available, says the Harrison Festival Society.

The Caribbean-grooves of the Trinidadian band are the perfect way to forget about the impending winter season.

According to the Guardian, Kobo Town’s music is “an intoxicating blend of lilting calypsonian wit, dancehall reggae, and trombone-heavy brass” and a “unique, transnational composite of rhythm, poetry and activist journalism.”

Based in Toronto, the JUNO-nominated group has brought their distinct sound to audiences around the world and now, they’re headed right here to Harrison.

Kobo Town – Mr. Monday

“At once brooding and joyous, intensely poetic and highly danceable, [Frontman] Gonsalves’ songs betray deep roots in Caribbean folk music, while the band delivers them with an indomitable energy that has earned them a considerable following beyond the niche of world music enthusiasts and calypso fans,” says a press release from the Harrison Festival Society.

The band is named for the historic neighbourhood in Port-of-Spain where calypso was born.

“Situated near the fishermen’s wharf, the area was a site of constant defiance and conflict, a place where sticks and stones, songs and verses clashed with the bayonets and batons of colonial rule,” reads the release.

Kobo Town is playing Nov. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Harrison Memorial Hall. Tickets are $25 for adults, free for kids under 12 and can be purchased online.