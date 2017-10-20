Courtenay youth wins music award

Congratulations to Towa Stewart (seen here with piano teacher Shelley Roberts) who received a bronze medal at the 2017 Vancouver International Music Competition.

This inaugural event, marking Canada’s 150th anniversary, included three age groups and categories for piano, stringed instruments and voice.

The Oct. 6 to 8 competition was held at UBC and the gala concert and ceremonies at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts.

Steward is a French Immersion grade 11 student at Mark Isfeld Secondary School.