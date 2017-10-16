Country rockers coming to the SOEC

Old Dominion announce their headlining Happy Endings world tour for 2018, with the first leg of dates set to kick off in Canada with a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 11.

The band recently received an American Music Awards nomination for Favourite Duo or Group — Country and two nominations for the Country Music Association Awards for New Artist of the Year and Vocal Group of the Year.

“We are taking OD worldwide! We can’t wait to get out there and see what kind of Old Dominion fans we have around the world. It’s amazing when we hear from our fans out there — so we couldn’t be more excited to bring our music to them face to face,” said frontman Matthew Ramsey in a press release.

The announcement of their world tour follows the release of their acclaimed sophomore album Happy Endings, which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and at No. 7 on the Top 200 following its release. A follow up to their RIAA GOLD-certified debut, Meat and Candy, and produced again by Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, Happy Endings includes their current single Written in The Sand and No Such Thing As a Broken Heart, which hit No. 1 on Billboard Country airplay. Old Dominion recently appeared on Good Morning America and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

This past summer, the band performed in front of two sold out crowds at Gillette Stadium opening for Kenny Chesney, and concluded their National Bud Light Dive Bar concert series that hit select cities across the U.S. Most recently, Old Dominion completed their summer tour where capacity audiences were a common theme. By the time the band’s tour dates conclude at the end of 2017, they will have played in excess of 145 shows in front of over 1.3 million fans.

Canadian country groups The Washboard Union, who won Roots Artist of the Year at the CCMA’s, and Cold Creek County are set to open in Canada. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. and range in price from $39.50, $59.50 and $69.50 (plus additional service charges). They can be purchased at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, charge by phone 1-877-763-2849 or online at www.ValleyFirstTIx.com.