Corb Lund brings â€œB.S. with C.L.â€ solo acoustic tour to Quesnel

Growing up, Corb Lund used to listen to his grandfathers sing western cowboy ballads, traditional songs that cowboys used to sing in camp and to entertain themselves.

Now, the award-winning roots/country singer-songwriter from Alberta is sharing a taste of these western songs, the stories behind the music, and his own songs and stories during a unique solo acoustic tour.

The “B.S. with C.L.” tour, which is being billed as “an evening of western conversation, songs and stories,” is coming to Quesnel on Nov. 9.

“This tour is a chance to talk about the songs a bit more, explain them a bit more, and play a few different songs and play some songs I’m working on,” Lund says from Nashville before travelling to Texas to continue the U.S. portion of his solo tour.

Lund began this tour Sept. 27 in Tomball, Texas., and performed in Missouri and Oklahoma before spending a week in Nashville. He says these intimate and interactive shows have been “super fun.”

“It’s kind of fun for me – there’s a part of my audience who really want to rock out, and there’s a part of my audience that wants to hear all the lyrics and the stories behind the songs.

“Down in Oklahoma and Texas, they like a lot of my western cowboy songs, talking about my family history and that kind of thing.

“I’m enjoying the guitar playing because usually, in my band, I don’t do a lot of it. I’m enjoying being able to play songs I don’t normally play with my band, and I’m enjoying people being able to understand all the lyrics.”

One of the stories Lund has found he’s been sharing a lot lately is the story behind his song “S Lazy H” from his ninth and latest album, Things That Can’t Be Undone.

“It’s about losing a family ranch. That’s an interesting one. It’s sort of true because it’s made up of a few different stories I’ve heard. It’s about losing the family ranch because of banks and stuff, so it’s kinds of a good one.”

Lund grew up in a ranching and rodeo family in the foothills of southern Alberta. His family has been in Canada for about 100 years, and they raised cattle in Utah and Nevada before that, says the eight-time Canadian Country Music Awards Roots Artist of the Year.

Lund will bring his “B.S. with C.L.” tour to the Quesnel and District Seniors Centre on Nov. 9. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 (cash only) and are available at Circle ‘S’ Western Wear.

Observer readers aged 19 years and older can enter a draw to win two tickets to the show. Draw entries can be found inside the pages of the Observer, and entries can be dropped off at the Observer office at 188 Carson Ave. The winner will be drawn Nov. 6 at 4 p.m.