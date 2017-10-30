Comedy night will feature some of B.C.â€™s top funny people

Get ready to set your clocks back as some of the provinces’ very best stand-up comedy acts come to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre to celebrate daylight saving time with Clockwork Comedy on Saturday.

The Chilliwack Arts & Cultural Centre Society has partnered with Fraser Valley Comedy (FVC) to bring a dynamic lineup of comedians together, who are nothing short of hysterical. It is guaranteed to be a marvellous evening of laughter.

Founder of FVC, Yo Trieu, steps forward as the night’s emcee whose enthusiasm and commitment to the audience is something that is truly special. After being warmed up for a night of laughter, opening acts Mike Honkawa, Mike Haire, Cari Norton Moore, and Helena Paul will take to the stage.

Next up will be the ever hilarious Erica Sigurdson who is best known for her rapier wit on CBC Radio’s smash hit The Debaters and is in high demand for radio, television and live appearances. In addition to her 27 appearances on The Debaters, she has appeared at the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival, Montreal Just For Laughs, the Hubcap Comedy Festival, and the Vancouver Comedy Festival. She was also awarded a Leo Award for Best Comedy Screenwriting, along with co-writer Peter Kelamis, for their writing on the 21st annual Gemini Awards.

The night’s headlining comic will be Graham Clark, who is a three-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee, is a regular on CBC’s The Debaters and has appeared at Just for Laughs, Halifax Comedy Festival, Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Bumbershoot, and HBO’s Funny as Hell. He is a winner of the Yuk Yuks Great Canadian Laugh Off and has filmed his own hour-long Comedy Now special for CTV. His talent doesn’t stop at comedy though, because he’s also created a fantastic line of beard paintings, and all the proceeds go to fundraising.

Founded on the premise of “building a comedy culture one joke at a time,” FVC was created in 2015 by Yo Trieu. With a combination of professional and amateur comedians, FVC brings great shows to local audiences. It gives comedians a chance to perform close to home, offers another form of entertainment, and supports local businesses that are hosting comedy events.

“I wanted to bring a different form of entertainment to Chilliwack,” says Trieu. “I like comedy. Comedy is my passion, and it shows.”

Clockwork Comedy is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32 for adults, $29 for seniors, and $27 for youth and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).