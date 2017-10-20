Comedy night coming to 100 Mile Hosue Saturday

By Melissa Smalley

Following on the success of last year’s inaugural event, an evening of laughter returns to the South Cariboo this weekend.

The Canadian Mental Health Association South Cariboo will be welcoming comedians from near and far Oct. 21 for the second annual Comedy Night, a fundraising event at the 100 Mile Community Hall.

Kathie Cadrin, a CMHA board member who is organizing the event, tells the 100 Mile Free Press the group is looking forward to a fun night and hoping for lots of continued support from the community.

“Last year we had about 285 people attend, and it was quite a successful and fun evening,” Cadrin says.

Headlining the night of comedy is Vancouver’s Patrick Maliha, who holds the world record for most impressions done in one minute. Maliha has been featured on numerous TV and talk radio shows in the Lower Mainland and has been touring with his stand-up show for more than a decade.

Opening for Maliha this Saturday will be another Lower Mainland comic, Roman Mancini, and also on the bill is Williams Lake comedian Kerry Chelsea.

Cardin says the group is excited to be featuring a local talent in the evening’s festivities.

“We are trying to showcase comedians from around here, so if they’re out there we’d like to give them the opportunity to work their stuff,” she says, noting the comics from Vancouver were more than happy to share the stage with a local up-and-comer.

“It’s always better if we can get local people.”

Tickets for Saturday’s event are $25 and can be bought at Donex and Didi’s. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be a food truck set up outside the community hall for anyone who wants to come down early for a bite to eat. Cadrin says the laughs start at 7 p.m., a cash bar will be available and a 50-50 draw will be taking place as well.

In order to ensure everyone has a fun – and safe – evening, Cadrin has arranged a safe ride home program, as well as discounted room rates at the 100 Mile Motel & RV Park.

Musical entertainment will be provided by The Art of Music for an evening that Cadrin says is sure to be enjoyed by all.

“It’s just a great way to spend an evening and have some laughs and be social,” Cadrin says.

To find out more, visit www.southcariboo.cmha.bc.ca