Column: Artists, authors and opera â€” oh, and Elvis

This is where I get to remind the Valley's opera fans about Mozart's fabulous 'The Magic Flute'

Elvis loved to sing gospel and tribute artist Steve Elliott will be singing his sacred and inspirational songs on Remembrance Day. (Submitted)

This is where I get to remind the Valley’s 73 opera fans that Mozart’s fabulous Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute) is live in HD from the Metropolitan Opera stage on the big screen at the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre Saturday, Oct. 28 starting at 9:55 a.m.

And to urge you layabouts to join them.

One of my favourite activities when in my teens was singing along with the Queen of the Night in her two death-defying arias from Die Zauberflöte. I could do it, too. Back then, my vocal feet didn’t touch the ground. This cow could jump over the moon. That was long, long before my gospel shouting days.

Seriously, Mozart penned lots of excellent tunes for Magic Flute. It’s not dreary stuff and it’s not a showpiece for a single star, either. Everyone gets a chance to sing something great. There’s humour, pathos, drama, some hints of the world of the Masonic Order and plenty of over-the-top opera action. So set that alarm clock and get over there. Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors.

•••

Times Colonist columnist Jack Knox will be reading from his new book, Opportunity Knox: Twenty years of award-losing humour writing on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Duncan branch of the Vancouver Island Public Library, starting at 2 p.m.

His 2016 book, Hard Knox, is a B.C. bestseller and was a finalist for the Stephen Leacock Medal for Humour.

•••

Another bit of news dropped over the back fence is that the Visions Artists winter show and sale is almost upon us. It’s taking place on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Cobble Hill Hall.

According to my source Terry Harrison, paintings, collage, photography, stained glass, jewelry, and painted glass will be available. And you can meet the artists and enjoy art, music, and food all in one place.

•••

I have also seen that Pat Selman, who has been at the helm of many efforts to keep jazz alive in the Cowichan Valley, is stepping down from Jazz at Crofton.

In a Facebook note last week, she said, “My last day at the Osborne Bay Pub and Pat’s House of Jazz will be Nov. 12. Will miss all of you so much! Carry on with Preston Davies, Chemainus Valley Cultural Arts Society, and Tony Van De Mortel with great jazz at the Osborne Bay Pub at the Crofton Hotel. Ron Joiner, Gloria Collins, George Gaudette, Jeff Smiley, thank you for your dedication. I love you all.”

And a heartfelt thanks to you, Pat, for always being there when needed.

•••

And, finally, a very special show for Elvis fans.

Tribute artist Steve Elliott is back for another year, singing the sacred and inspirational songs of Elvis Presley in a Remembrance Day concert on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Christian Reformed Church at 930 Trunk Rd. in Duncan. Like many singers raised in the South in his era, Elvis loved inspirational songs and some of his best-loved performances include them.

Elvis sings Amazing Grace

Advance tickets are $20 each or $25 at the door. You can use Pay Pal to order from http://www.littletowngospelsingers.net/product/littletown-gospel-concert-advance-tickets/

Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Call 1-604-722-6657 or 1-778-237-0390 for more info.