City Light comes to Oak Bay Gallery

Gage Gallery brings City Light to Oak Bay starting Oct. 31.

Artist Linda Darby’s new series, City Light, looks at the way high density growth has altered our way of seeing light in an ever- changing city landscape. She paints using a tonal palette that reflects heightened illumination to evoke a range of meanings and associations of city living. “City Light” offers fresh perspectives, awakening viewers to the beauty of light in our urban location.

Visit artistlinda.com to get a taste of the work. There is an artist opening reception Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. City Light runs Oct.31 to Nov. 18 at Gage Gallery, 2031 Oak Bay Ave.