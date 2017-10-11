Chilliwack Arts Council offers more classes to choose from in fall

A myriad of mediums await every artistic individual this October, November and December at the Art Room

The Chilliwack Community Arts Council’s October, November, and December programming, features art classes for all ages and skill levels including Continental Cooking (seen here) with instructor, Brooke Riel. (Submitted photo)

Mix mediums, share styles, and concoct colours with the Chilliwack Community Arts Council’s fall art classes for all ages.

From mixed media, painting, and jewellery making to culinary, and holiday-themed projects, a myriad of mediums await every artistic individual this October, November and December at the Art Room.

Warming the Art Room throughout the cooler months, a new gourmet soup series taught by Red Seal chefs, Edwin Guiaya and Elizabeth Grimaldi will whet the palette with four sessions of Take Stock: Foundation of Soups, each themed around a different flavourful stock base leading to a delicious finished meal.

Other culinary techniques will be perfected by Sidrah and Nasrin Ahmad’s Butter Chicken, Garam Masala, and Chicken Mailai. And for the younger chefs in the family, summer instructor Brooke Riel rejoins the team to take students on a tasty trip across the globe in Continental Cooking, starting off with recipes from the continents of Africa and Europe.

For youngsters aged five to eight years old, instructor Stephanie Brubaker returns on select afternoons with more in-depth projects, expanding on the whimsical, mixed media techniques highlighted in her immensely popular Messy Kids series for the youngest of artists. Funky Fish Bowl Mixed Media, Holiday Penguin, and Hot Chocolate Canvas will ensure this age group doesn’t miss out due to their school studies, alongside Svetlana Ivleva’s Reigning Cats and Dogs and Fun Foam Ornaments featuring colourful foam clay designs.

Embracing the full rainbow of hue, World of Colour, Paint me in Flowers, and Let it Snow! with Darlene Kee, and Colour Mixology: Acrylic Paints with Pat Gerlach present new ways to blend colours. Then by adding water to the mix, Acrylics as Watercolours, Fall Watercolours, and Winter Watercolours come alive on the paper.

Artists interested in experimenting with a full range of hands-on techniques will find countless opportunities for pampering the mind and body in Melt and Pour: Next Step, and Bombs and Balms with Patti Lawn, artistic accessorizing in Cluster Earrings, and Beginner Wire Wrapping with Carla Swope, and Henna for Everyone with Sidrah Ahmad, alongside imaginative projects in Stephanie Brubaker’s Play with Polymer series, Image Transfer on Canvas, and Handmade Christmas Tags, to finish the year off on a festive note.

Additional class descriptions and student registration are available online at chilliwackartscouncil.com, over the phone by calling 604-769-ARTS (2787), or in-person at the Chilliwack Community Arts Council – The Art Room (20-5725 Vedder Road in Sardis, Chilliwack).

Printed program guides are also available by visiting the Chilliwack Community Arts Council.

More info and to register: chilliwackartscouncil.com, 604-769-2787.