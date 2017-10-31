Chill out with new Cabaret Series in speakeasy atmosphere at Cowichan Theatre

The big stage gets a lot more intimate as the Cowichan Peforming Arts Centre introduces hip series.

Sean (The Harpoonist) Hall lets it rip in an appearance on the big stage at Laketown Ranch. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Something new is coming to the Cowichan Performing Arts Centre.

They’re transforming the big stage into a retro-style cabaret for the new CPAC Cabaret Series.

Two high quality Canadian acts are scheduled to perform live in an intimate speakeasy-style venue setting with on-stage seating in a chill, hip setting.

Kicking off the Cabaret Series on Thursday, Nov. 9 are The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer with a new generation of primal blues-rock. This duo are a mash-up Chuck Berry-style rock ‘n’ roll and Talking Heads-like funk sound with music that is packed with heart, soul and a cool, funky groove.

The Harpoonist & The Axe Murderer are relentless touring artists, known for their high-energy performances.

If any of you readers were among the few who saw them at High Times at Laketown Ranch in August, you already know how amazing they are, and how they bring it no matter what the circumstances.

Harpoonist & Axe Murderer

They have recently toured the UK with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the EU with Dr. Dog and XIXA and the U.S. with Tinariwen. They have also shared the stage with Taj Mahal, Booker T Jones, Mother Mother, The Sheepdogs, and Serena Ryder and have played their fair share of festivals including Winnipeg Folk Fest, Ottawa Blues Fest, Calgary Folk Fest, Montréal Jazz Fest, Vancouver Jazz Fest, Festival D’Été de Québec, Regina Folk Festival and, of course, the High Times Cannabis Cup at Lake Cowichan.

Don’t miss this chance to see and hear them close up and personal. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Next up in this intriguing series is Laila Biali, who takes to the stage (with you) on Friday, Nov. 24.

This Juno-nominated jazz pianist and vocalist seems to effortlessly meld traditional jazz with contemporary pop and has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and has even recorded with Sting.

She has been garnering recognition for her music, which she has performed at such venues as the North Sea Jazz Festival, Tokyo’s Cotton Club, and Carnegie Hall. Her studio recording, Tracing Light, received a Juno nomination in 2011 for Best Vocal Jazz Album of the Year, and her follow-up album, Live in Concert, was given an enthusiastic four-star review and named one of the Best Albums of 2013 by DownBeat Magazine.

Showtime for Biali is also 7:30 p.m.

Individual show tickets are $32 but a Cabaret Series Ticket of $55 will get you two shows at a great price. Tickets are available in person at the Cowichan Ticket Centre, by phone 250-748-7529 or online at cowichanpac.ca.