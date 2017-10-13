Celtic super-group coming to Mission

Celtic super-group Beòlach from Cape Breton is coming to Mission on Sunday, Nov. 5 as part of the Mission Folk Music Festival’s Roots & Branches Concert Series.

Since getting their start at a late-night session during Celtic Colours in 1998, Beòlach has established itself as one of Cape Breton’s most exciting and innovative traditional bands.

Performing a lively mix of Cape Breton, Scottish and Irish tunes, the group features Mairi Rankin (fiddle, step-dance), Wendy MacIsaac (fiddle, piano, step-dance), Mac Morin (piano, accordion, step-dance) and the newly added multi-talented Matt MacIsaac (Highland pipes, whistles, guitar and banjo.)

On stage and in their recordings, Beòlach presents original compositions as well as unique, dynamic arrangements of classic traditional tunes. The band has thrilled audiences at festivals around the world with their energetic performances, witty presentation, and their versatility as dancers and instructors.

Beòlach’s two group recordings, Beòlach (2001) and Variations (2004), were both nominated for East Coast Music Awards and in 2005 the band was nominated for the Canadian Folk Music Award for Best Instrumental Artist.

As representatives of the Cape Breton culture and masters of their craft, this group vows to make it a lively night of music, complete with infectious rhythms and honest humour that people have come to love from the East Coast.

This family-friendly, licensed show is at the Elks Hall, 33336 Second Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available at capebretonkitchenparty.brownpapertickets.com.

For more, phone 604-309-6079.