Canadian music legend Burton Cummings played to a sold-out show at the Clarke Theatre on the weekend.

The performer was extremely personable as, between playing his various hits, Cummings engaged his fans with back stories to many songs, spoke with great affection about his The Guess Who days, and apologized many times for missing his concert last year in Mission due to illness.

Bob Friesen Photos