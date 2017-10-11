Breathtaking vistas featured

The Vernon Film Society is showing The Trip to Spain Oct. 16 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

This is the third in The Trip tv series, which star Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embarking on road trips that are full of humour, their impressions of people like Michael Caine and Mick Jagger, and lightning fast banter.

This time it’s through the wonderful landscape of Spain and we see them sampling some of the best of Andalucian and Basque gastronomic offerings as well as doing a photo shoot depicting who else but Don Quixote and Sancho Panza.

Between the meals, jokes, and meandering drives through the Spanish countryside, cracks begin to show in Coogan and Brydon’s optimistic veneer.

Despite the insistence they’re at the sweet spot of their lives, the pair spends substantial amount of time reminiscing about their younger selves and earlier films (Philomena, which Coogan scripted, is mentioned repeatedly) while negotiating the difficulty of coming to terms with their older selves and more settled family lives.

Still crackling with the improvisational energy and vibrancy of the first two installments, The Trip to Spain provides a reliable mix of breathtaking vistas, indulgent meals and Coogan and Brydon’s hilarious odd-couple comedy.

The Trip to Spain screens Oct. 16 at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at the Vernon Towne Cinema. Cash only tickets are $7, available one week ahead at The Bean Scene Coffee House and the theatre. Rated PG. Running time 115 minutes.