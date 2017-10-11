Ballet Victoriaâ€™s Dracula comes to Chilliwack just in time for Halloween

Dracula is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 13, along with masterclass for ballet students

A gripping story of lost love, found romance, and meaningful symbolism, Ballet Victoria’s Dracula is the perfect way to spend your Friday the 13th evening.

Just in time for Halloween this unique ballet — set to music ranging from Elgar’s Cello Concerto, to Sia’s Chandelier and even a few tracks from Guardians of the Galaxy — will be unlike any ballet you’ve ever seen. Don’t miss the chance to see this adaptation of Dracula at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 13.

A captivating mix of classical and contemporary dance, Dracula weaves the two styles of choreography together to tell the story. The arc of the show starts with very classical choreography, and as the story progresses and the characters develop, the choreography becomes more contemporary to follow that evolution. Rather than focusing on the traditional story’s grisly aspects, the ballet emphasizes the inherent sensuality of the story and also use the story as a metaphor for peoples’ choices.

A cutting-edge ballet company founded in 2002, Ballet Victoria has developed into a first-class professional organization with international recognition. They have produced an impressive 54 new works since opening, and with former professional dancer Paul Destrooper as artistic and executive director, Ballet Victoria’s productions possess a unique use of lighting and contemporary music to emphasize the emotions of the performance.

Destrooper’s choreography focuses on shaping seamless movements from the classical and contemporary vocabularies to reflect musicality and trigger a connection. His work is dramatic, inspiring, physical and often laced with a distinctive sense of humor. Ballet Victoria’s shows are electrifying while still keeping the timelessness of ballet, and this thrilling production of Dracula is no exception.

A supporter of the community outreach programming Ballet Victoria is also offering an exciting masterclass on Oct. 13, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for ballet students eight to 18 years of age. Students will enhance their skills and talent, learning routines performed throughout the production alongside a professional dancer from Dracula. Participating in the masterclass also includes a ticket to the imaginative ballet later that evening.

Dracula is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youth, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).