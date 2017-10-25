ARTS AROUND: Vendors still wanted for Market at the Mill

Tables are still available to artisans and crafters for the upcoming Christmas at McLean Mill

Tables are still available to artisans and crafters for the upcoming Christmas at the Mill, Nov. 24-26 at McLean Mill. If you are interested in renting a table please contact the Rollin Art Centre at 250-724-3412. Tables are $80 for the weekend.

This event is an Alberni Valley tradition, complete with train rides from town, delicious treats from Steam Pot Café, courtyard decorations, and woodland Santa photos. Call today to reserve your table. Space is limited!

LAST CHANCE FOR ROLLIN EXHIBIT

Time is running out to stop in at the Rollin Art Centre and view our current art exhibit. This show mixes two forms of creativity, from two different artists: potter Elspeth Watson and artist Dorothy Nicholson. “Form, Function and Fantasy”, is the title of their art exhibit, capturing a bit of whimsy, functionality and utilitarian. Hurry up, as this exhibit is only on until Nov. 3.

CHAOS AND CELTIC MUSIC

Join us for an evening of songs, stories and laughter, when the Community Arts Council brings to you an exciting evening with Celtic Chaos, while helping to support the Rollin Art Centre with this year’s big fundraiser. This talented group offers a contemporary take on traditional entertainment from the lands of the Celts and beyond.

Celtic Chaos band members are fun-loving folks that play soulful fiddle, solid cello, sweet accordion, Irish flute, penny whistle, grooving guitar and bass, with some local talent also joining in. The concert will be held at the Capitol Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7 pm. Tickets are available at the Rollin Art Centre, all seats $25.

CHRISTMAS IN THE VALLEY

The Alberni Valley Craft Fair Association’s Christmas in the Valley – 44th annual Christmas Craft and Arts Fair, takes place Friday, Nov. 10 (2-8 pm), Saturday, Nov. 11 (12-6) and Sunday, Nov. 12 (11-5) at the Alberni Athletic Hall . Admission is free and wheelchair accessible. Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable donations for Ty Watson House, SPCA and the Bread of Life.

SUBSCRIPTIONS STILL AVAILABLE

Subscriptions are still available for the 2017-2018 Alberni Classical Concert Series season. The first concert, A Touch of Brass (brass quintet) begins on Nov. 26, 2017 at 3:00 pm. The second concert, Vancouver Chamber Choir (20-member choir) will take place March 10, 2018 at 7:00 pm and finally, Jacob Cordover (classical guitar) on May 19, 2018 at 7:00 pm.

All concerts will be at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church at 4283 Glenside Rd. This is a new location. Subscriptions are $105 for all three concerts and are available from Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre and committee members.

For more information, please go to the concert website, www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca or phone Michael Kozlow at 778-421-5104 or David Cox at 250-723-8362.

Melissa Martin is the Arts Administrator for the Community Arts Council, at the Rollin Art Centre. Call 250-724-3412.