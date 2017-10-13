Alex Cuba nominated for another Latin Grammy Award

Alex Cuba has once again been nominated for a Latin Grammy award.

The Smithers based Latin artist’s latest studio album, Lo Único Constante (which translates as the one constant) has been nominated for best singer songwriter album.

The odds to win are in his favour as Cuba has won four out of five of his previous Latin Grammy nods. Cuba has also previously been nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Cuba was touring in Nova Scotia when he got the news of his nomination.

“It makes me feel like we must be doing something well,” he said.

Lo Único Constante is Cuba’s sixth studio album and one he has described as an acoustic album with a singer-singer writer vibe to it.

“It is an album that took me back to my roots,” he said. “When I was writing the songs, I realized they had a connection to my roots and also to a musical movement that took place in Cuba in the 1940s. It influenced me a lot through my father.”

He said people are connected to the feeling of that movement and his modern take on it.

“It has been fun and now I have a wicked band that I’m touring with, and that reflects that [the movement] because we are all Cubans in the band. It is the first all Cuban band that I have had. People are digging it, people are having a great time when we are playing and people are having fun,” said Cuba.

He is currently taking a small break from the tour but will hit the road again in November.

Cuba will be performing in Smithers on Nov. 21 at the Della Herman Theatre.

The Latin Grammy Awards will be handed out on Nov. 16 in Las Vegas and Cuba plans on attending.