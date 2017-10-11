Alberni Classical Concerts close to target sales

The Alberni Classical Concert Society is nearly three-quarters of the way to its target subscription sales for the 2017-18 season.

Following the overwhelming success of its inaugural season, the society has moved to a larger venue and raised target subscription sales from 120 to 150.

All concerts will be held at the Arrowsmith Baptist Church, which has excellent acoustics and is still small enough to provide an intimate setting for the concerts.

“We are certain that the internationally-recognized professional artists that we have booked for our second season will delight Alberni music lovers once more,” said society president Michael Kozlow in a press release.

The concert series kicks off with A Touch of Brass on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 3 p.m. The brass quintet has thrilled audiences since its formation in 1978 and is expert in virtually every style of music.

Next, the 20-member Vancouver Chamber Choir will take the stage on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7 p.m. The vocal ensemble is noted for its diverse repertoire and performing excellence.

The series finishes with classical guitarist Jacob Cordover on Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7 p.m. Cordover enjoys an international career as a concert and recording artist, captivating audiences in more than a dozen countries.

In order to guarantee the above performances, several more subscriptions must be sold by the end of October. Subscriptions are $100 for all three concerts and are available from Rollin Art Centre, Echo Centre and from committee members.

“Without this concert series, residents of Port Alberni would have to travel to Victoria or Vancouver to attend concerts of this quality,” said Kozlow.

For more information, go to www.alberniclassicalconcerts.ca or phone Michael Kozlow at 778-421-5104 or David Cox at 250-723-8362.