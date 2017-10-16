â€˜You control the musicâ€™: KiSS Radio launches new format

Listeners vote for songs that are played on air

A new KiSS Radio app allows listeners to select the songs they want to hear.

KiSS Radio, which broadcasts in Vancouver, Abbotsford and Chilliwack, is today introducing a new format which it says makes it the first “fully interactive” radio station in Canada.

Listeners can now choose what songs go on air all day long, using a new voting system online at kissradio.ca and on the KiSS app.

Songs on the KiSS playlist are pushed up and down in real time through user votes, with the most popular songs going to air.

“Audience expectations are changing, and we’re always exploring new ways to deepen engagement with our listeners on digital platforms,” said John Hipper, program director.

Audiences can sign up to receive alerts indicating when their favourite song is about to play and share their favourite tracks to social media.

An up-to-date list can be access of recent songs voted on-air.