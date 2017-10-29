â€˜Greaseâ€™ headlines new Chemainus Theatre season

"People come to immerse themselves in story and song"

Props were on hand as Chemainus Theatre Festival artistic director Mark DuMez announced the 2018 season line-up of shows. (Don Bodger/Black Press)

As a season of “exciting milestones” comes to a close at the Chemainus Theatre Festival, anticipation was in the air as the theatre announced their new season Friday.

“People come to immerse themselves in story and song,” said the Chemainus Theatre’s artistic director Mark DuMez as he unveiled the eight new shows that will see the theatre through the 2018 season.

There’s a lot of music on the menu, with some Hollywood and Broadway powerhouses coming to the stage, along with some sentimental favourites.

First up is musical Once, the love story of a Dublin busker and a Czech immigrant, and a story about making music. Many will be familiar with the Academy Award Winning song from this film, ‘Falling Slowly’.

Next in the lineup Chemainus Theatre is bringing back Million Dollar Quartet, the story (with all the great music) of a recording session on Dec. 4, 1956 that brought together musical legends Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

Third is comedy Kim’s Convenience. If you’re thinking this shares a name with a popular CBC comedy, you’re right. The play follows the same zany characters that have made the television series a hit for the national broadcaster.

The big summer musical, which follows on the heels of last summer’s Rock Legends, the most successful show Chemainus Theatre has ever staged, is Grease. The 1978 film launched the likes of John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John into superstardom as high schoolers Danny and Sandy from different sides of the tracks who fall in love to a soundtrack that includes such hits as ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’, ‘Greased Lightnin’, and ‘You’re the One That I Want’. The musical has remained a mainstay on stages big and small ever since.

Next up is Glorious, a biographical comedy drama about heiress turned opera singer Florence Foster Jenkins, who filled venues with her lack of skill. The tale was recently made into a film which won Meryl Streep an Oscar for best actress.

Filling the fall slot will be dramedy Outside Mullingar. Set in small town Ireland, the play introduces neighbouring farmers Rosemary and Anthony, and the complications of their potential romance.

For heartwarming Christmas fare look no further than Little Women, the musical, coming to the Chemainus Theatre stage for the holidays. The classic tale of the March sisters promises to warm the heart.

The Kidzplay show for 2018 also takes its roots in a classic, in this case The Little Prince. DuMez says the show will come to life on stage with the help of puppets and original music by Oliver Swain.

The 2018 season sponsor will be Duncan Ironworks, and general manager Brent Dellebuur said it was an easy sell.

The Chemainus Theatre Festival produces work that is second to none, Dellebuur said, telling the story of bringing a friend to a performance who had lived in the area for many years but never experienced a production before.

“This is one of the most fabulous things I’ve ever done,” Dellebuur recalls his friend telling him.

Theatre managing director Randy Huber said the new season has some big shoes to fill.

“We’re enjoying a banner season,” he said, with Rock Legends becoming the theatre’s all time best selling show.

And there was more good news. Sixty per cent, or 160 of the theatre’s seats have been sponsored already in the festival’s bid to replace the aging chairs.

In appreciation for the audience that makes the whole thing possible, DuMez also announced that those who buy their season tickets for 2018 before Dec. 8 will be entered to win a trip for two to New York City, which will include tickets to several shows of the winner’s choice.

Call the theatre box office at 1-800-565-7738 for more information.