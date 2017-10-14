â€˜Creepyâ€™ cabaret features comedic bits, musical theatre, pop and Motown

Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is back and will be bringing down the house at G.W. Graham Theatre on Oct. 20.

Fresh from rave reviews and four stars at the Orlando Fringe Festival, Molly Wilson is adding some fun surprises to the show in honour of Halloween, and has changed the name of her show to Molly’s Creepy Comedy Cabaret.

This family-friendly show is a combination of hilarious comedic bits, musical theatre, pop and Motown. But this is much more than your regular, run of the mill, cabaret. Partial proceeds from the show are going to support G.W. Graham’s drama department and the upcoming community production of Music Man, a partnership between G.W. Graham and Newbury Art Concepts.

Wilson is a former student of G.W. Graham and has partnered on a number of fundraisers for them in the past.

“I love helping other students experience theatre and music,” says Wilson. “And it is always great to be back performing in my home town.”

Wilson is a local actress and singer who started writing and performing her own cabarets in 2012.

“As a performer, it seems like you are always waiting for someone else to give you an opportunity to be on stage. I decided instead of waiting for those opportunities, I would create them.”

And Wilson is creating opportunities for others as well. She uses her cabarets to showcase local talent, providing them with a venue to practice their craft. Molly’s Creepy Comedy Cabaret features performers from both Chilliwack and Abbotsford.

Wilson grew up in Chilliwack and studied musical theatre at Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton. In addition to her cabaret performances, she is also an experienced stage and film actor and has appeared recently on Vancouver stages in Carry On: A Musical, The Light and Delightful Musical Comedy of Titus Andronicus, Reinvention of Disco, and Once Upon a Christmas. Wilson is also a singing coach, specializing in song interpretation and performance.

“Molly’s Comedy Cabaret is my chance to sing, have fun, promote some really talented fellow performers and give back to the community I love,” says Wilson. “It is pretty awesome when chasing your dream allows other people to chase theirs too.”

Trick or treat bags will be handed out (while supplies last) and of course, attendees are encouraged to come in costume.

Molly’s Creepy Comedy Cabaret runs for approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for students and seniors. They are available through Molly’s website at www.missmollywilson.com or at The Dogfather (9701 Menzies St.). The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20 at G.W. Graham Theatre (45955 Thomas Rd.).