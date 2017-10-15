Abbotsford Virtual School issues call for artists

Work to be displayed throughout the school year

Abbotsford Virtual School (AVS) is announcing an open call for local artists for the 2017-18 school year.

The goal is to provide students with a greater appreciation and connection to artists in their community.

Work will be displayed throughout the school and includes an artist opening reception.

Artists are also encouraged to volunteer their time during the exhibition in the form of a demonstration, workshop, or talk with students.

At this time, only two-dimensional work is requested in a variety of mediums, styles, and themes.

Students from kindergarten to Grade 12 attend AVS, so work must be appropriate for younger viewers.

Artists can find more details about submissions online at avs.abbyschools.ca by clicking on the link under “news hub.”

Submissions will be open for the school year, with the first show set for Nov. 30.