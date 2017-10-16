Abbotsford Art Council presents â€˜Semblanceâ€™

The Abbotsford Art Council’s latest exhibition, Semblance, is part of its ongoing effort to showcase local, emerging artists working with new technologies, ideas and techniques.

The show runs from Oct. 21 to Nov. 21 at the Kariton Art Gallery at 2387 Ware St.

It will give Abbotsford residents the opportunity to see contemporary artist practices and challenge their view of what art is.

Semblance will be showcased during an opening reception Oct. 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kariton Gallery.

The artists will be in attendance and light refreshments will be served.