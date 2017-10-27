A tour steeped in tradition

For nearly two decades, they've delighted North Okanagan masses with their folk and country grooves

The Contenders are gearing up to the rock the Interior on their 16th annual tour, with a Tuesday stop at Lorenzo’s Cafe. (Photo submitted)

This year, however, will be slightly different for the Contenders, Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy, as they invite Blu and Kelly Hopkins along on their annual Interior tour, which kicks off Tuesday at Lorenzo’s Cafe in Ashton Creek.

“In the last 16 years, Gary and I have done the whole tour alone,” Valdy said. “It means we make less money, but we don’t care. We just want to go enjoy ourselves.”

And it’s a sentiment shared by Blu and Kelly Hopkins.

“We are really excited about the tour with the Contenders,” Kelly said.

“They’re amazing guys. It’s a real honour for us.”

Drawing from their deep performance and musical training roots, the Hopkins’ acoustic jams will set the tone for Valdy’s guitar, mandolin and bass picking and Fjellgaard’s award-winning style that has won him a spot in the B.C. Entertainment Hall of Fame.

“Gary (Fjellgaard) is really rhythmic — he knows the neck well,” Valdy said. “With that variety of musical skills, we’ve got a lot of different things coming. We’re still vying for it, still going for it.”

The Contenders’ six stop tour takes them from Kamloops to the South Okanagan. And their extensive touring history is not something Valdy hopes to leave anytime soon.

“The road takes us into some pretty remarkable spots. We’re ending the tour in Oliver. That’s the coolest thing in this tour, because we get to do a wine tour after,” Valdy laughed, adding that it’s the cherry on top of the touring cake.

With a career spanning decades, it’s not a passion he plans on ever forget.

“Ultimately, I think its the performing — it’s doing my soul the best. It’s part of my nutrition. If I don’t play for a few weeks, I’m not a nice person. I’m curmudgeonly,” Valdy said. “Performing for me is an outlet. Put out music and magic comes — that’s what I go for. It’s about the music and passion, but it’s about entertainment too.”

And it’s an experience the Contenders are excited to share with Blu and Kelly Hopkins.

“You get a feeling of working with others,” Valdy said. “Playing with others is the carrot at the end of the stick.”

Tour Dates:

Oct. 31. Lorenzo’s Café, Ashton Creek. Call for reservations, 250-838-6700 (sold out)

Nov. 1. Creekside Theatre, Lake Country. 250-766-9309 for ticket info and reservations

Nov. 2 Carlin Hall, Tappen. Tickets at Acorn Music, 250-832-8669

Nov. 3. Sagebrush Theatre, Kamloops. Tickets at Kamloops LIVE Box Office, 250-374-5483

Nov. 4. Centre Stage, Summerland. Tickets at Martin’s Flowers, 250-494-5432

Nov. 5 . Frank Venables Theatre, Oliver. Tickets at www.venablestheatre.ca, 250-498-1626

All shows at 7:30 p.m.