A one-man flurry

His first edition saw success with Vernon audiences, and now he’s back for more.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society presents Chase Padgett’s Nashville Hurricane Wednesday , Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“Masterful storyteller and captivating entertainer Chase Padgett delivers the sequel to his virtuosic performance in Six Guitars, brought to our stage two years ago,” said Keyanna Burgher, audience development officer. “Nashville Hurricane is a one-man play featuring a flurry of characters, blazing guitar work, and formidable tunes such as Devil Went Down to Georgia. Slipping between mother, mentor, and the infamous guitar prodigy Nashville Hurricane himself, Padgett takes us on the road and pulls us through to the dark side of show biz.”

Padgett premiered his first show, Six Guitars, in 2010 which gained him critical acclaim and success at Fringe festivals and beyond.

“A Vernon favourite in our 2015/16 season, this sequel is a definite do-not-miss,” Burgher said.

Co-written by Padgett and Jay Hopkins, Nashville Hurricane has earned several awards including Best National Show and Best Original Work at Orlando Fringe, and Best of Fest at Edmonton Fringe.

“This show is part of Padgett’s final tour,” Burgher said. “Don’t miss your last chance to see this award-winning performance.”

Nashville Hurricane is the first show in the 2017/18 theatre series. Tickets for Nashville Hurricane are $28 for adults, $25 for seniors and $23 for students. Subscriptions for the society’s 2017/18 theatre series are on sale for a limited time for $160 for adults, $150 for seniors and $140 for students for five shows. Call the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469 or visit www.ticketseller.ca for tickets, subscriptions and more information.