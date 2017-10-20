A new spin on ghost stories

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society screens A Ghost Story Oct. 23 at the Vernon Towne Cinema

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society will screen A Ghost Story Monday, Oct. 23 at 5:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. at the Vernon Towne Cinema.

The film stars Academy Award-winner Casey Affleck and Academy Award-nominee Rooney Mara in a pre-Halloween treat that is anything but a traditional scary ghost story.

A Ghost Story tells the tale of a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost who returns to his home to console his grieving wife. As he stays in this spectral state, forced to passively watch his wife’s life unfold, he becomes unstuck in time and the film embarks on a cosmic journey of memory, history and the meaning and enormity of life itself.

A Ghost Story is described by critics as a memorable telling of love and despair with staying power.

The film was written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker David Lowrey (Pete’s Dragon).

The Okanagan Screen Arts Society is a non-profit group committed to bringing independent, quality, genre-expanding films to Vernon with a goal of providing bursaries and grants to students working in the arts.

Monday’s screening of A Ghost Story will feature a wine bar, live music from Les Copeland and a brief introduction from local filmmaker and star of the YouTube channel 52 at 52, Matt McDowell.

Advance tickets at The Bean Scene and the cinema box office.