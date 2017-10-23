A lifetime journey

Times columnist Kay Knox (l) holds a copy of her new book, A Gentle Journey. It tells the story of her life, from growing up in Australia, to time in the Arctic, and finally to Clearwater. About 60 to 65 people attended a book-signing held last week. On the right are her sisters Vera Ozawne and Val Speer and brother-in-law Merv Ozawne. Copies of the book can be ordered at the Times office.