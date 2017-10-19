3 THINGS TO DO in Surrey: SiWC time again, â€˜The Canada Showâ€™ and Surrey Trekkers are still walking

1. Rub elbows with writers from around the world during the 25th annual Surrey International Writers’ Conference, held from Oct. 19 to 22 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. The workshop-based conference, which aims to be “the place to hone your skills, learn more about markets and network future sales,” includes a couple of public events, including a weekend-long trade show and a Saturday-evening book signing (from 5:30 to 7 p.m.), plus sold-out banquets, pitch sessions, master classes, a Blue Pencil Café and dozens of workshops for both new and seasoned writers. Check out siwc.ca for the event’s long list of presenters, including writers, editors and agents. The website also includes a handy Conference Checklist designed to give attendees “the best SiWC experience.”

2. With songs and sketch comedy aimed at kids and families, three bickering historians – one English (Alex Gullason), one French (Carly Pokoradi) and one First Nations (Frankie Cottrell) – battle to tell their version of Canadian history in “The Canada Show,” billed as “the complete history of Canada in one hour.” At Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, the afternoon show – 2 p.m. start on Sunday, Oct. 22 – imagines Leonard Cohen singing about obscure Canadian inventions, William Shatner performing the story of Etienne Brule, a “Spaghetti Western” about the Red River Resistance and Quebec’s FLQ crisis as a hockey game between the Leafs and Habs, among other historic moments. Monster Theatre presents the show, written by Ryan Gladstone and Bruce Horak. For tickets and more info, call 604-501-5566 or visit surrey.ca/culture-recreation/22452.aspx.

3. With the weather getting colder with each passing week, the Surrey Trekkers keep moving. The local walking club, whose current president is North Delta resident Rick Bortolussi, hosts walks for all ages at a variety of places in the region. The group’s website (surreytrekkers.com) includes a detailed schedule of 2017 events, including a walk in Fleetwood on Wednesday, Oct. 25 starting at 10 a.m. outside Fresh St. Market (15930 Fraser Hwy.), followed by lunch at Joseph Richard Group’s Edith + Arthur Public House. For event details call Betty Agren, 604-581-8090. The club’s mission is pretty simple: “Our goal is to promote good health and physical fitness by encouraging people to enjoy outdoor exercise in pleasant, stress-free settings.”