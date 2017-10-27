10 ScanBC tweets about Surrey that made us laugh (or shake our heads in amusement)

Surrey is filled with daily reports of crime, of course, and some of them show up on ScanBC.

For those who don’t know, ScanBC is billed as “B.C.’s online radio scanning community” – a source of “raw, unfiltered, local breaking news.”

There’s a wiki website, a Facebook page and, our favourite, a Twitter account.

Shootings, stabbings, fires, car crashes – it’s a daily dose of crime reported by volunteers who own a police scanner and put it to use as a public service (we think).

Some of it is serious stuff, of course, but some posts are just downright comical.

We gathered 10 Surrey-related ScanBC tweets that made us laugh over the past year or so – or made us shake our heads in amusement.

Here goes, in a “Letterman”-style countdown list:

10. “#Surrey #RCMP responding to a report of a male wearing a gas mask who dropped his pants, ran into traffic and then fled on a bicycle.”

9. “#Surrey Fire & RCMP on scene at Sullivan Heights Secondary for a group of teens BBQ’ing chicken on the roof of the school.”

8. “#Surrey #RCMP responding to Laurel Dr for a report of homeless people chasing kids and giving them #XBox games.”

7. “#Surrey #RCMP responding to McDonald’s on 160th St for a report of a male high on drugs eating someone else’s food.”

6. “#Surrey #RCMP are responding to a complaint from a resident that a neighbour is playing with his garden hose.”

5. “#SurreyBC #RCMP responding to a complaint from a resident on 137th St that a “rugged” female just pooped on his lawn.”

4. “#Surrey Fire on scene with a vehicle on fire in the Tim Hortons Drive Thru at 124 St & 88 Ave. Crews establishing #DoubleDouble command.”

3. “#SurreyBC #RCMP have successfully apprehended a residential B&E suspect in on Croydon Dr South Surrey using #findmyiphone #apple SurreyRCMP.”

2. “#SurreyBC #RCMP responding to 190 St & 68B Ave report of #clown with real chainsaw chasing and scaring people. #ClaytonHeights.”

1. “#SurreyBC #RCMP receiving report from a male in a wheelchair that drunk male is pushing him down the road against his will. #Newton.”

Oh, what the heck. Let’s just keep going with this list, shall we? Some more:

“#SurreyBC #RCMP searching for #clown near King George & Fraser Hwy after he was seen following a woman.”

“#Surrey #RCMP on scene with a man on the roof of a house after running from Police. Refusing to come down. Now picking apples from tree.”

“A drunk male is calling #SurreyBC #RCMP asking for a reward for finding a missing #RCMP mobile data terminal that he allegedly stole.”

“Surrey #RCMP responding to reports of a 10 y/o girl in a pink jacket riding her bike W/B in the slow lane on the Port Mann bridge.”

“#SurreyBC #RCMP responding to pregnant female trapped in car for 2hrs by 3 raccoons preventing her from getting to her kids in house.”

Thanks for the good times, ScanBC.