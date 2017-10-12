- Search
Happening: week of Oct. 12
Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta
Murder mystery farce comes to Walnut Grove
'Arsenic and Old Lace' runs Oct. 19-28
A worldly musical harvest coming to Qualicum Beach
TOSH hosts 13th annual Harvest of Music Festival
End of the Rainbow is about Judy Garlandâ€™s downward spiral
A gritty play about Judy Garland on the eve of her destruction that is both sharp and appallingly funny
Sidney announces return of the VI Comic Con in 2018
Comic book illustrator Josh Kully wants to provide opportunity for local talent
MINTY: Applause for â€˜Baskervillesâ€™ comedy and other Surrey-area shows
'The Canada Show' coming to Surrey Arts Centre on a Sunday afternoon later this month
Nanaimo actress nominated for three youth acting awards
12-year-old Hannah Zirke will appear in her first full-length feature film in 2018
Author Amanda Hale to discuss fiction writing at VIU
Hornby Island writer's presentation to cover novel and short story writing
Country returns to Teechamitsa Theatre
A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline hits the stage this month
Surrey pub â€˜instantly recognizableâ€™ in new Schwarzenegger movie
Donegal's bar used for filming of 'Killing Gunther' action/comedy film, due in theatres Oct. 20
VIDEO: Comic Con coming to Victoria
Vancouver Island expecting 20,000 visitors for Capital City Comic Con March 16-18
Folk duo embraces mountainous terrain
Sean Isaac and Julie Chang will play the Barley Station on Wednesday, Oct. 18.
A laugh till you cry production coming to Campbell Riverâ€™s Rivercity Theatre
The cast of Rivercity Player's production of Self Help are bringing to life a comical look at the shenanigans of two washed up actors who live, where else, but Flin Flon, Manitoba.
Castlegar Rotary Sunrise 2000 hosting craft spirits festival
The Castlegar Sunrise 2000 Rotary Club is hosting a craft spirit festival on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Apply by Oct. 27 to participate in annual Artisan Market at Campbell River Art Gallery
Attention artisans: Autumn is here and the days are getting shorter â€“ it's time to apply to take part in the Campbell River Art Gallery's Annual Artisan Market.
Reigniting a classic
It's one of the oldest French fairy tales that's still known in our modern world, but with a twist