Entertainment

Royal Foundry brings love to Rossland

Rossland was the first tour stop for The Royal Foundry last Thursday night.

Qualicum Beach artist painting the makings of a story

New artist at The Gallery at Qualicum Art Supply

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Mothers Unite in Trail; Fall Tea in Rossland

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of Oct. 12 to Oct. 18

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Happening: week of Oct. 12

Events, courses and clubs listing for North Delta

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Murder mystery farce comes to Walnut Grove

'Arsenic and Old Lace' runs Oct. 19-28

  • Oct 12th, 2017

A worldly musical harvest coming to Qualicum Beach

TOSH hosts 13th annual Harvest of Music Festival

  • Oct 12th, 2017

End of the Rainbow is about Judy Garlandâ€™s downward spiral

A gritty play about Judy Garland on the eve of her destruction that is both sharp and appallingly funny

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Sidney announces return of the VI Comic Con in 2018

Comic book illustrator Josh Kully wants to provide opportunity for local talent

MINTY: Applause for â€˜Baskervillesâ€™ comedy and other Surrey-area shows

'The Canada Show' coming to Surrey Arts Centre on a Sunday afternoon later this month

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Nanaimo actress nominated for three youth acting awards

12-year-old Hannah Zirke will appear in her first full-length feature film in 2018

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Author Amanda Hale to discuss fiction writing at VIU

Hornby Island writer's presentation to cover novel and short story writing

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Country returns to Teechamitsa Theatre

A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline hits the stage this month

Surrey pub â€˜instantly recognizableâ€™ in new Schwarzenegger movie

Donegal's bar used for filming of 'Killing Gunther' action/comedy film, due in theatres Oct. 20

  • Oct 12th, 2017

VIDEO: Comic Con coming to Victoria

Vancouver Island expecting 20,000 visitors for Capital City Comic Con March 16-18

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Folk duo embraces mountainous terrain

Sean Isaac and Julie Chang will play the Barley Station on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

  • Oct 12th, 2017

A laugh till you cry production coming to Campbell Riverâ€™s Rivercity Theatre

The cast of Rivercity Player's production of Self Help are bringing to life a comical look at the shenanigans of two washed up actors who live, where else, but Flin Flon, Manitoba.

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Castlegar Rotary Sunrise 2000 hosting craft spirits festival

The Castlegar Sunrise 2000 Rotary Club is hosting a craft spirit festival on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Apply by Oct. 27 to participate in annual Artisan Market at Campbell River Art Gallery

Attention artisans: Autumn is here and the days are getting shorter â€“ it's time to apply to take part in the Campbell River Art Gallery's Annual Artisan Market.

  • Oct 12th, 2017

Reigniting a classic

It's one of the oldest French fairy tales that's still known in our modern world, but with a twist

  • Oct 12th, 2017