Day 9 of the Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley was wet and cold.

Not the best way to conclude a nine-day, 750-km cycle tour, said Const. Rochelle Carr.

But she insisted the rain didn't dampen the spirits of the riders.

In fact, a young man offered them a truly inspiring wrap to the entire tour.

On the last day, Friday, during a stop off at Holy Cross Secondary, they met up with Matt – a young cancer survivor who shared his story.

Matt was diagnosed with a brain tumor when he was in Grade 11 at Holy Cross, back in 2012.

While sharing his story, the alum explained to students and the Cops for Cancer team just what kind of strides have been made in cancer research and treatment – in large part due to efforts such as the Cops for Cancer fundraising tours.

The survival rate from a brain tumor today is about 90 per cent, he told the crowd. However, only 10 years earlier, a brain tumor was commonly a terminal diagnosis.

This realization drove home the importance of the tour and why they each endure the pain, the weather, the fatigue, and the time away from their family, Carr said.

Carr is a Langley RCMP officer, and one of 23 law enforcement officers who participated in this year's Tour de Valley trek aimed at raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society – and specifically children battling cancer.

Also on the final day, the team visits a number of corporate sponsors, including five Coast Capital Savings branches, Applewood Kia (which also hosted lunch and presented the team with a $5,000 cheque), and a fistful of Surrey schools.

• Stay tuned for a wrap up story featuring the Langley officer, RCMP Const. Rochelle Carr

and her reflections of the tour

