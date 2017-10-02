The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation has welcomed a number of new members to its board of directors for 2017/18.

Following the election of officers at its annual general meeting Sept. 19 at The Prestige Hotel, the foundation is pleased to announce the board of directors: president, Richard Finn; vice-president, Marg Bailey; treasurer, Greg Hamilton; directors Elise Allan, Kevin Arbuckle, Sandra Borden, Judy Dangel, Dr. Curtis Mohamed, Richard Harding, Kimberley Hutton, Paul Morgan, Greg Mussenden, Richard Rolke, Marilyn Scott, Elaine Siemens.

The board is made up of members representing Armstrong, Coldstream, Enderby, Lumby and Vernon.

New members elected to the Board are Dr. Curtis Mohamed as physician representative, Judy Dangel representing Enderby, and Kimberley Hutton representing Lumby.

Dangel has owned and operated Enderby Jewellers for the past 26 years, is a director of the Enderby & District Chamber of Commerce, and is an avid supporter of local sports and cultural events. She has received several community awards including Enderby Woman of the Year, Boss of the Year and Outstanding Woman in Business. In 2012, she was a recipient of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Hutton is a chartered professional accountant specializing in small to medium sized businesses, local none-profits and legal practices. She has extensive community involvement with Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce, Whitevalley Community Resource Centre, JW Inglis PAC and JCI Vernon.

Originally from Winnipeg, Mohamed has been the medical director of Nuclear Medicine within the Department of Medical Imaging at VJH for the past 17 years.

In addition to its new board members the foundation has welcomed new executive director Lisa Westermark, who comes to the foundation with more than 25 years of experience in making a difference in the lives of British Columbians, serving in senior leadership and executive positions for community, provincial and national organizations.

"We are pleased to have these accomplished and dedicated members join our board," said Richard Finn, foundation president.

Retiring board members Dr. Michael Concannon, Joanne Kineshanko and Gloria Morgan have been acknowledged for their commitment to ensuring better health care to residents of the North Okanagan.

Kineshanko served for 20 years, 13 of those as president of the foundation, and also co-chaired the first phase of the Building a Tower of Care Campaign from 2008 to 2011.

Morgan served as representative from Enderby, bringing her perspective as a lawyer, adjudicator and First Nations member to the board, as well as offering her time to support events and committees.

Concannon shared his extensive knowledge of complex issues faced by local physicians and provided invaluable insights that have improved conditions at VJH.

Retiring director of development Sue Beaudry was thanked and recognized for her 10 years of service to the foundation.

Established as a society in 1981, the foundation raises more than $1 million annually to support health care in the North Okanagan including residential care facilities, community health services and Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Last year, the foundation granted more than $1,000,000 to health care needs in the North Okanagan including $257,781 to the Tower of Care Campaign (Phase II); $106,035 to Women's & Children's Health Services; $54,915 to residential care in Vernon, Armstrong, Enderby & Lumby; $35,680 to the Lions Vision Centre in Armstrong; and $32,440 to the Emergency Department and Cardiac Care.