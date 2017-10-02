Construction continues on an Interpretive Centre on the grounds of the Derek Doubleday Arboretum. When it opens in a few months time, the centre will serve as an environmental education facility and a bookable meeting place. Troy Landreville Langley Times

The Rotary Interpretive Centre on the grounds of the Derek Doubleday Arboretum is taking shape.

The centre — on the west side of the 17-acre arboretum located in the 21200 block of Fraser Highway — looks like a log home under construction.

When it opens to the public sometime next spring or early summer, it will serve as an environmental education facility and a bookable meeting place. And in 2019 a landscape and patio area will be completed, and this will provide more seating options and a public amenity space in the park.

The centre is a partnership project between the Township of Langley and the Langley Rotary Club, which is funding roughly 50 per cent of the project.

"It's a pretty dramatic piece, for sure," Township landscape design coordinator Niall McGarvey said.

McGarvey said the Interpretive Centre will act as the "nerve centre" for the interpretive functions of the park.

"All the different gardens (in the arboretum) have different themes… and most of the interpretive panels are going to be in this building," McGarvey said. "It's a real icon for this park, which is a horticulture and sustainability park."